Adele Calls Celine Dion’s Used Chewing Gum Her “Proudest Possession”

She even has it framed

Adele, image via Vogue/YouTube
October 21, 2021 | 3:06pm ET

    Here’s something to chew on: Adele was asked in a new interview about her most prized possession, and the superstar singer produced a piece of used gum that had once graced the mandibles of Celine Dion.

    The revelation came as part of Vogue‘s 73 Questions series, though Adele answered 95, seemingly as a tribute to her album titles (19+21+25+ the upcoming 30). As to how she acquired such an interesting artifact, it turns out she got a little help from her friend.

    “James Corden — who’s a friend of mine but also does ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ which I did — he did it with her and knew how much of a fan of her I was,” Adele said. “And so he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and he framed it for me, and it’s my proudest possession!”

    Elsewhere in the interview, she said she prefers Blur to Oasis, Prince Henry to Prince William, and the Spice Girls to The Beatles. If she could give her 19-year-old self any advice, it would be, “Your love life’s gonna get a lot worse,” and she recalled one of her more memorable concerts, when she watched “a middle-aged woman drink too much, pass out and piss herself,” which happened in “Vegas, naturally.” Check out a video of the interview below.

    Last week, Adele returned with her first new single in six years, “Easy on Me,” which quickly broke a Spotify single-day  streaming record, and which we named our Song of the Week30 arrives November 19th, and she’ll preview some of the songs on that record with a CBS special on November 14th.

