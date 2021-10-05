Menu
AFI Unveil New Song “Caught” Ahead of 2022 US Tour: Stream

The ballad is taken from the sessions for AFI's latest album Bodies

AFI new song
AFI, via Rise Records
October 5, 2021 | 10:39am ET

    AFI released the new album Bodies in June, but the veteran rock act is already back with new music. Ahead of their 2022 US tour, the band has unveiled the new song “Caught.”

    The new track was recorded during the same sessions as Bodies but didn’t make the final tracklist. “We were really happy with ‘Caught’ and planned for it to be on the Bodies album,” said singer Davey Havok in a press release. “We ended up cutting it at the last minute to allow for a better album flow, but still really loved the song.”

    “Caught” is a love song that showcases the softer side of AFI, with Havok delivering heartfelt lines like, “Hold me for a second, without a sound, in the lightest, rare, requited kiss, you a light and I, abyss.” Toward the end of the song, around the 3:40 mark, Havok makes a powerful leap to his upper register, singing, “Hold my last breath that I left with you, my light, that I ever miss.”

    Related Video

    There’s no drumming on the ballad, but “Caught” is still a favorite of AFI stickman Adam Carson, who stated, “Even though I didn’t play on it at all, I felt that it was a really good song and would be important on the record. I was crushed when it didn’t make the cut, so I’m happy we are releasing it now.”

    The song made its debut during the recent in-person and digital premieres of the short film Where We Used to Meet, by director Kes Glozier. Music from Bodies is featured in the movie, which contains storylines inspired by the album’s lyrics.

    afi 2022 us tour tickets dates schedule
     Editor's Pick
    AFI Announce 2022 US Tour in Support of New Album Bodies

    While “Caught” didn’t make the album, perhaps it will make the setlist for AFI’s previously announced 2022 US tour. The outing, which features support from Cold Cave, kicks off February 11th in San Diego, making its way to the East Coast, before ending back on the West Coast with a pair of shows at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium on March 25th and 26th. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Check out the visualizer for AFI’s new song “Caught” below.

AFI Unveil New Song "Caught" Ahead of 2022 US Tour: Stream

