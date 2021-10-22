Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence on Prop Gun Accident That Killed Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin has made his first public comments since the tragic prop gun accident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of their new movie, Rust.

On Thursday, Hutchins was killed after being shot with a prop gun by Baldwin, according to to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured in the incident, but has since been released from the hospital.

The shooting took place at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico. During a rehearsal, Baldwin reportedly cocked and fired a prop gun, hitting Hutchins in the stomach and Souza in the shoulder. Hutchins died after being airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital, while Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent’s hospital.

In a statement posted to social media, Baldwin wrote, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours.”

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband offering my support to him and his family,” Baldwin added. “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Juan Ríos, a spokesperson for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department, said an investigation is ongoing and confirmed that Baldwin was interviewed by detectives on Thursday.

