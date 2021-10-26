Menu
Alice Cooper Is Baker Mayfield’s Neighbor in New Progressive Commercials: Watch

The shock-rock legend lives at the nearby Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Alice Cooper and Baker Mayfield in Progressive commercial
Alice Cooper and Baker Mayfield in Progressive commercial, via YouTube
October 26, 2021 | 10:45am ET

    Baker Mayfield has a new neighbor in the latest editions of his “At Home” commercials for Progressive Insurance. The Cleveland Browns quarterback is living next door to none other than shock-rock legend Alice Cooper.

    In one clip, the football star walks over from his residence, the Browns’ FirstEnergy Stadium, to the nearby Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum. There he lets Cooper know that he may have gotten one of his packages. When the quarterback pulls out a custom studded leather boot from the box, Cooper asks Mayfield, “You sure they’re not yours?”

    In the second clip, Cooper walks over to FirstEnergy Stadium, where he encounters the janitor, Bobby. When Cooper is told that Baker and his wife Emily our out for their “pedicure day,” the legendary rocker ends up giving Bobby some eyeliner advice. Later, Bobby runs into Baker, who can’t quite pinpoint the janitor’s new look.

    While Mayfield has a long way to go before he would be considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Cooper was enshrined into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. Rob Zombie had the honor of inducting the OG shock rocker during the ceremony.

    Alice Cooper Audible Memoir
     Editor's Pick
    Alice Cooper on His New Audio Memoir, the Legacy of “School’s Out,” and Who Should Play Him in a Movie

    When he’s not filming Progressive Insurance commercials, Alice Cooper is often on the road. He just wrapped up a fall US tour with support from Ace Frehley, and he’ll embark on a European trek in May. Tickets are available here.

    Watch Alice Cooper and Baker Mayfield in the two new Progressive Insurance commercials below, and read our recent interview with Cooper here.

