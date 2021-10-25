Menu
Aminé Returns with New Single “Charmander”: Stream

Marking the Portland rapper's first new music of 2021

amine charmander new song video stream
Aminé’s “Charmander” video
October 25, 2021 | 2:19pm ET

    Aminé is back with “Charmander,” his first new music of 2021. To accompany the single, the rapper released a music video that he co-directed with frequent collaborator Jack Begert.

    Produced by Lido (Halsey, Chance the Rapper) and Aksel Arvid, “Charmander” sees the Portland MC explaining his chosen life of solitude. “Look, my energy is priceless, told my jeweller, ‘Ice this’/
    I’m way too decisive, don’t catch that ego-itis,” he raps over a chirpy beat featuring a sped-up vocal sample. “People be so phony, that’s why I be on my lonely.”

    In the video for “Charmander,” Aminé leads a simple life with his partner in a cabin located in the Oregon wilderness. The couple is also joined by a gigantic dog who pisses off their next-door neighbor. Watch the full clip below.

    Related Video

    “After the release of Limbo I took some time to experiment and challenge myself to create in ways I hadn’t before — exploring different textures and tempos without any expectations,” explained Aminé in a statement. “‘Charmander’ was the first product of that period that felt natural while still being at a completely different BPM than any of my previous work.”

    In December 2020, Aminé dropped the deluxe edition of his aforementioned second studio album Limbo, adding seven new tracks to the follow-up to his 2016 debut album Good for You and 2018 mixtape ONEPOINTFIVE. Since then, he’s appeared on the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack and joined rising pop singer REI AMI on her debut mixtape FOIL.

