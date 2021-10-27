Menu
Anaïs Mitchell Announces First Solo Album in a Decade, Shares “Bright Star”: Stream

She'll support the self-titled LP with a US headlining tour

Anaïs Mitchell, photo by Jay Sansone
October 27, 2021 | 12:41pm ET

    After more than ten years, Anaïs Mitchell is back. Today, the singer-songwriter announced her forthcoming self-titled solo album, out January 28th via BMG, and dropped its lead single, “Bright Star.”

    The self-titled album from the Hadestown playwright will feature frequent collaborators including producer Josh Kaufman, Aaron Dessner, Michael Lewis, JT Bates, Thomas Bartlett, and Nico Muhly. Along with “Bright Star,” the album will contain tracks like “Brooklyn Bridge,” “Little Big Girl,” and “On You Way (Felix Song).”

    “During the first pandemic summer I was staying on the family farm where I grew up, in a little house that belonged to my grandparents when they were alive,” Mitchell said in a statement about finding inspiration for the LP’s lead single. “I could see the stars for the first time in a long time. I wasn’t traveling anywhere, or even doing much of anything, for the first time in a long time.”

    She continued, “‘Bright Star’ is about looking back on years of restless pursuit and making peace with the source of that longing: the Muse, the Great Unknown, the One That Got Away — those things that motivate us that we never can touch.” Watch the “Bright Light” music video below, followed by the album’s artwork and tracklist.

    To support the album’s release, Mitchell will also be heading out on a US headlining tour that same month, joined by the record’s chief collaborators as well as her Bonny Light Horseman bandmates, who will serve as openers. The tour kicks off on January 26th in Solano Beach, California, and you can check out the full schedule below. Tickets for a number of shows can already be purchased via Ticketmaster here.

    In July, Mitchell collaborated with Big Red Machine and Fleet Foxes on “Phoenix,” off the former’s 2021 album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? The songwriter also joined the duo and Robin Pecknold the following month to perform the song on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

    Anaïs Mitchell Artwork:

    Anaïs Mitchell Tracklist:
    01. Brooklyn Bridge
    02. Bright Star
    03. Revenant
    04. On Your Way (Felix Song)
    05. Real World
    06. Backroads
    07. Little Big Girl
    08. Now You Know
    09. The Words
    10. Watershed

    Anaïs Mitchell 2022 US Tour Dates:
    01/26 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
    01/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Hotel
    01/28 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
    01/29 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
    01/30 – Stanford, CA @ Bing Concert Hall
    02/01 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
    02/02 – Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC)
    02/04 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre
    02/05 – Eau Claire, WI @ Pablo Center at the Confluence
    02/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Longworth-Anderson Series at Memorial Hall
    02/10 – Springfield, OH @ Kuss Auditorium
    02/11 – North Bethesda, MD @ The Music Center at Strathmore
    02/12 – Princeton, NJ @ McCarter Theatre Center
    02/14 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    02/15 – Hanover, NH @ Hopkins Center for the Arts
    02/16 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall
    02/17 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium
    02/18 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center
    02/19 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
    02/20 – Kingston, NY @ Old Dutch Church
    02/23 – Roanoke, VA @ Jefferson Center
    02/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater
    02/26 – Athens, GA @ Hugh Hodgson School of Music
    02/27 – Auburn, AL @ Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University
    02/28 – Greenville, SC @ The Peace Center
    04/28 – Evanston, IL @ Space
    05/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
    05/04 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
    05/05 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    08/29 – Cork, IE @ St Luke’s
    08/30 – Dublin, IE @ Pepper Canister Church
    08/31 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Music Hall
    09/01 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
    11/03 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
    11/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo
    11/08 – Paris, FR @ Les Etoiles
    11/09 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
    11/11 – Manchester, UK @ YES
    11/12 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
    11/13 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle University Student Union
    11/14 – Bristol, UK @ Fleece
    11/15 – London, UK @ KOKO

