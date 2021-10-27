Anaïs Mitchell Announces First Solo Album in a Decade, Shares “Bright Star”: Stream

After more than ten years, Anaïs Mitchell is back. Today, the singer-songwriter announced her forthcoming self-titled solo album, out January 28th via BMG, and dropped its lead single, “Bright Star.”

The self-titled album from the Hadestown playwright will feature frequent collaborators including producer Josh Kaufman, Aaron Dessner, Michael Lewis, JT Bates, Thomas Bartlett, and Nico Muhly. Along with “Bright Star,” the album will contain tracks like “Brooklyn Bridge,” “Little Big Girl,” and “On You Way (Felix Song).”

“During the first pandemic summer I was staying on the family farm where I grew up, in a little house that belonged to my grandparents when they were alive,” Mitchell said in a statement about finding inspiration for the LP’s lead single. “I could see the stars for the first time in a long time. I wasn’t traveling anywhere, or even doing much of anything, for the first time in a long time.”

She continued, “‘Bright Star’ is about looking back on years of restless pursuit and making peace with the source of that longing: the Muse, the Great Unknown, the One That Got Away — those things that motivate us that we never can touch.” Watch the “Bright Light” music video below, followed by the album’s artwork and tracklist.

To support the album’s release, Mitchell will also be heading out on a US headlining tour that same month, joined by the record’s chief collaborators as well as her Bonny Light Horseman bandmates, who will serve as openers. The tour kicks off on January 26th in Solano Beach, California, and you can check out the full schedule below. Tickets for a number of shows can already be purchased via Ticketmaster here.

In July, Mitchell collaborated with Big Red Machine and Fleet Foxes on “Phoenix,” off the former’s 2021 album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? The songwriter also joined the duo and Robin Pecknold the following month to perform the song on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Anaïs Mitchell Artwork:

Anaïs Mitchell Tracklist:

01. Brooklyn Bridge

02. Bright Star

03. Revenant

04. On Your Way (Felix Song)

05. Real World

06. Backroads

07. Little Big Girl

08. Now You Know

09. The Words

10. Watershed

Anaïs Mitchell 2022 US Tour Dates:

01/26 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

01/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Hotel

01/28 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

01/29 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

01/30 – Stanford, CA @ Bing Concert Hall

02/01 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

02/02 – Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC)

02/04 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre

02/05 – Eau Claire, WI @ Pablo Center at the Confluence

02/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Longworth-Anderson Series at Memorial Hall

02/10 – Springfield, OH @ Kuss Auditorium

02/11 – North Bethesda, MD @ The Music Center at Strathmore

02/12 – Princeton, NJ @ McCarter Theatre Center

02/14 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

02/15 – Hanover, NH @ Hopkins Center for the Arts

02/16 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

02/17 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium

02/18 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center

02/19 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

02/20 – Kingston, NY @ Old Dutch Church

02/23 – Roanoke, VA @ Jefferson Center

02/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater

02/26 – Athens, GA @ Hugh Hodgson School of Music

02/27 – Auburn, AL @ Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University

02/28 – Greenville, SC @ The Peace Center

04/28 – Evanston, IL @ Space

05/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

05/04 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

05/05 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

08/29 – Cork, IE @ St Luke’s

08/30 – Dublin, IE @ Pepper Canister Church

08/31 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Music Hall

09/01 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/03 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

11/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo

11/08 – Paris, FR @ Les Etoiles

11/09 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

11/11 – Manchester, UK @ YES

11/12 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

11/13 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle University Student Union

11/14 – Bristol, UK @ Fleece

11/15 – London, UK @ KOKO