Anaïs Mitchell Announces First Solo Album in a Decade, Shares “Bright Star”: Stream

After more than ten years, Anaïs Mitchell is back. Today, the singer-songwriter announced her forthcoming self-titled solo album, out January 28th via BMG, and dropped its lead single, “Bright Star.”
The self-titled album from the Hadestown playwright will feature frequent collaborators including producer Josh Kaufman, Aaron Dessner, Michael Lewis, JT Bates, Thomas Bartlett, and Nico Muhly. Along with “Bright Star,” the album will contain tracks like “Brooklyn Bridge,” “Little Big Girl,” and “On You Way (Felix Song).”
“During the first pandemic summer I was staying on the family farm where I grew up, in a little house that belonged to my grandparents when they were alive,” Mitchell said in a statement about finding inspiration for the LP’s lead single. “I could see the stars for the first time in a long time. I wasn’t traveling anywhere, or even doing much of anything, for the first time in a long time.”
She continued, “‘Bright Star’ is about looking back on years of restless pursuit and making peace with the source of that longing: the Muse, the Great Unknown, the One That Got Away — those things that motivate us that we never can touch.” Watch the “Bright Light” music video below, followed by the album’s artwork and tracklist.
To support the album’s release, Mitchell will also be heading out on a US headlining tour that same month, joined by the record’s chief collaborators as well as her Bonny Light Horseman bandmates, who will serve as openers. The tour kicks off on January 26th in Solano Beach, California, and you can check out the full schedule below. Tickets for a number of shows can already be purchased via Ticketmaster here.
In July, Mitchell collaborated with Big Red Machine and Fleet Foxes on “Phoenix,” off the former’s 2021 album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? The songwriter also joined the duo and Robin Pecknold the following month to perform the song on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Anaïs Mitchell Artwork:
Anaïs Mitchell Tracklist:
01. Brooklyn Bridge
02. Bright Star
03. Revenant
04. On Your Way (Felix Song)
05. Real World
06. Backroads
07. Little Big Girl
08. Now You Know
09. The Words
10. Watershed
Anaïs Mitchell 2022 US Tour Dates:
01/26 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
01/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Hotel
01/28 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
01/29 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
01/30 – Stanford, CA @ Bing Concert Hall
02/01 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
02/02 – Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC)
02/04 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre
02/05 – Eau Claire, WI @ Pablo Center at the Confluence
02/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Longworth-Anderson Series at Memorial Hall
02/10 – Springfield, OH @ Kuss Auditorium
02/11 – North Bethesda, MD @ The Music Center at Strathmore
02/12 – Princeton, NJ @ McCarter Theatre Center
02/14 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
02/15 – Hanover, NH @ Hopkins Center for the Arts
02/16 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall
02/17 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium
02/18 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center
02/19 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
02/20 – Kingston, NY @ Old Dutch Church
02/23 – Roanoke, VA @ Jefferson Center
02/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater
02/26 – Athens, GA @ Hugh Hodgson School of Music
02/27 – Auburn, AL @ Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University
02/28 – Greenville, SC @ The Peace Center
04/28 – Evanston, IL @ Space
05/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
05/04 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
05/05 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
08/29 – Cork, IE @ St Luke’s
08/30 – Dublin, IE @ Pepper Canister Church
08/31 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Music Hall
09/01 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/03 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
11/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo
11/08 – Paris, FR @ Les Etoiles
11/09 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
11/11 – Manchester, UK @ YES
11/12 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
11/13 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle University Student Union
11/14 – Bristol, UK @ Fleece
11/15 – London, UK @ KOKO