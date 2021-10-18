Menu
Metal Musician Andrea Meyer Among Five People Killed by Bow-and-Arrow Attack in Norway

The horrific incident is believed to be an "act of terrorism"

Andrea Meyer death
Andrea Meyer, via Candlelight Records
October 18, 2021 | 1:05pm ET

    Andrea Meyer — a German metal musician, actress, and screenwriter — was one of five people killed in a bow-and-arrow attack in Norway on October 13th.

    According to the Associated Press, the horrific incident happened at a supermarket in Kongsberg, Norway. Police apprehended the suspect, 37-year-old Espen Andersen Braathen, and authorities believe the attack to be “an act of terrorism.”

    Meyer recorded pagan music under the names Nebelhexë, Hagalaz’ Runedance, and Andrea Nebel. She also contributed guest vocals to Cradle of Filth’s 1994 debut, The Principle of Evil Made Flesh, and a spoken-word part to Satyricon’s 1996 album, Nemesis Divina.

    Related Video

    The 52-year-old multimedia artist leaves behind a daughter, Alva, whom she shared with ex-husband Tomas “Samoth” Haugen, longtime guitarist for Norwegian black-metal band Emperor.

    Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth remembered Meyer via an Instagram post, writing, “R.I.P. Andrea Meyer. ⁣Andrea guested on our debut album The Principle of Evil Made Flesh and also modeled and danced for us onstage as well as presiding over ritual back in our formative years. ⁣She will be sadly missed and our deep felt love and sympathies go out to her kith and kin.”

    Our condolences go out to Andrea Meyer’s family, friends, and musical colleagues during this difficult time. Listen to a couple of her musical contributions below.

