Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine have collaborated for the first time fora new video series set in Yosemite National Park.

In the first episode of Lucky Brand and La Blogothèque’s new Play the Parks series, the two alternative singer-songwriters teamed up to perform an intimate, acoustic rendition of Bird’s My Finest Work Yet highlight “Manifest” as well as his yet-to-be-released track “Fixed Positions.”

Barefoot, the pair wander through the park before arriving at the edge of Tenaya Lake and wading right in as they perform “Manifest.” Then, Bird follows up by delivering his brand new song from atop a giant rock formation with a stunning view.

Advertisement

Related Video

“When your position remains fixed, my dear,” he croons on “Fixed Positions” while playing the acoustic guitar. “Results can be fixed, I fear, there’s a stasis/ Of new ideas and all new faces/ Misadventures and far-flung places, oh don’t get me wrong.”

About filming in Yosemite with his pal, Bird said, “As a performer, reacting to my environment has been a constant driver. From my Echolocations series to Gezelligheid concerts to Play for the Parks, the idea is simple: Be flexible and wait for your environment to tell you what it wants to hear. With Sam Beam and Yosemite as collaborators, this was an ideal environment.”

Beam added, “No photograph can prepare a person for the scale and beauty of Yosemite, it was my first visit and I was completely overwhelmed! What a blessing to be able to spend it making music with Andrew Bird — and ankle deep in water to boot!”

Advertisement

The duo also performed a pair of Iron & Wine’s songs in a separate video: 2002’s “Upward Over the Mountain” and 2017’s “Call It Dreaming.” Watch both videos after the jump.

In July, Bird took the stage at Newport Folk Festival, collaborating with Margo Price during both of their sets and paying tribute to John Prine with the help of Jimbo Mathus. Last year, Iron & Wine was featured during Season 1 of Assembly on the Consequence Podcast Network.

Advertisement