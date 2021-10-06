Andrew W.K. Postpones Tour Until 2022, Deletes All Social Media Accounts

Andrew W.K. has postponed his US tour until 2022, something not unusual for the current state of the world. But he also went one step further by mysteriously deleting all of his social media accounts.

The “Party Hard” rocker was set to embark on a string of shows in September, but only ended up playing his festival gigs at Rocklahoma and Riot Fest. His headlining shows have been pushed to 2022.

As MetalSucks points out, in a since-deleted FB post, it was announced, “Andrew W.K.’s 2021 tour dates are being rescheduled for 2022. All tickets for 2021 will be honored, and refunds will be available at the point of purchase through September 27th.”

While new dates weren’t formally announced, tickets for the 2022 shows are already available on Ticketmaster, with dates ranging from September 8th through 23rd of next year.

The tour postponement came right as Andrew W.K. released his new album, God Is Partying, which arrived on September 10th and is currently available on Amazon. He was also set to play the Furnace Fest on September 26th, but organizers announced the night before that he was no longer on the bill.

On the 27th, all of Andrew W.K.’s social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and his official website) were deleted or taken down with no explanation.

Earlier this year, Andrew got engaged to actress Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls, WandaVision). She continues to post on social media, including a live shot of Andrew a couple weeks ago on her Instagram.

Heavy Consequence has reached out to Andrew W.K.’s record label for a statement. In the meantime, see his 2022 tour dates below.

Andrew W.K. 2022 Tour Dates (per Ticketmaster):

09/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

09/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

09/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

09/20 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/21 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

09/22 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Theatre of the Living Arts

