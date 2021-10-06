Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Andrew W.K. Postpones Tour Until 2022, Deletes All Social Media Accounts

The "Party Hard" rocker just released a new album in September

Andrew W.K. deleted social media
Andrew W.K., via Napalm Records
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 6, 2021 | 3:41pm ET

    Andrew W.K. has postponed his US tour until 2022, something not unusual for the current state of the world. But he also went one step further by mysteriously deleting all of his social media accounts.

    The “Party Hard” rocker was set to embark on a string of shows in September, but only ended up playing his festival gigs at Rocklahoma and Riot Fest. His headlining shows have been pushed to 2022.

    As MetalSucks points out, in a since-deleted FB post, it was announced, “Andrew W.K.’s 2021 tour dates are being rescheduled for 2022. All tickets for 2021 will be honored, and refunds will be available at the point of purchase through September 27th.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    While new dates weren’t formally announced, tickets for the 2022 shows are already available on Ticketmaster, with dates ranging from September 8th through 23rd of next year.

    The tour postponement came right as Andrew W.K. released his new album, God Is Partying, which arrived on September 10th and is currently available on Amazon. He was also set to play the Furnace Fest on September 26th, but organizers announced the night before that he was no longer on the bill.

    On the 27th, all of Andrew W.K.’s social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and his official website) were deleted or taken down with no explanation.

    Advertisement

    Andrew WK Kat Dennings engaged
     Editor's Pick
    Andrew W.K. and Kat Dennings Are Engaged

    Earlier this year, Andrew got engaged to actress Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls, WandaVision). She continues to post on social media, including a live shot of Andrew a couple weeks ago on her Instagram.

    Heavy Consequence has reached out to Andrew W.K.’s record label for a statement. In the meantime, see his 2022 tour dates below.

    Andrew W.K. 2022 Tour Dates (per Ticketmaster):
    09/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
    09/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
    09/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
    09/20 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    09/21 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    09/22 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    09/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Theatre of the Living Arts

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

big thief change new single 2022 north american tour dates

Big Thief Share New Single "Change," Reveal 2022 North American Tour Dates

October 6, 2021

Mitski 2021

Mitski Shares New Song "Working For the Knife," Announces 2022 Tour Dates

October 5, 2021

henry rollins 2022 north american tour good to see you

Henry Rollins Announces "Good to See You" 2022 North American Tour

October 4, 2021

new kids on the block mixtape tour 2022 salt-n-pepa rick astley en vogue tickets 2022

New Kids on the Block Announce 2022 Tour with Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue

October 4, 2021

 

Circle Jerks tour

Circle Jerks Announce New North American Tour Leg with 7Seconds and Negative Approach

October 4, 2021

Testament Exodus Death Angel 2021 tour

Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel Postpone "Bay Strikes Back Tour" until 2022

October 1, 2021

LCD Soundsystem Brooklyn Steel

LCD Soundsystem Announce 20-Date Concert Residency in Brooklyn

October 1, 2021

uniform tour

Uniform Unveil "The Shadow of God's Hand" Video Ahead of US Tour with Portrayal of Guilt

September 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Andrew W.K. Postpones Tour Until 2022, Deletes All Social Media Accounts

Menu Shop Search Sale