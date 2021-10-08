Angel Haze Shares New Single “The Altar”: Stream

Following a nearly six-year hiatus, Angel Haze is making 2021 her comeback year. The Los Angeles rapper’s upcoming EP, Girl With the Gun, is out November 19th, and she’s offering another preview with the new single “The Altar.”

Backed by a loungey rhythm section, “The Altar” finds Haze at the apex of a revelation in terms of her spirituality and her place in the universe. “‘Cause your love and your love and your trust/ Is so much it saved my day,” goes one of the track’s lines, with Haze’s voice switching between a mellow flow and gentile singing.

“‘The Altar’ is a song about my reformed relationship with the divine in the world, and in myself,” Haze said in a statment. “What it feels like to reach with your life. To sing, and let things go. When I was recording this track, it felt like I was trying to lift my voice from the floor of my body. A perfect irony.” Check out “The Altar” below.

Haze announced Girl With a Gun — the follow-up to 2016’s Back to the Woods — with the lead single “Never Seen.” Back in January, she shared the one-off track “Weight.”