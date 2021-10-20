Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Animal Collective Announce New Album Time Skiffs, Share “Prester John”: Stream

Plus, they've also unveiled 2022 tour dates in the US

Animal Collective Time Skiffs new album Prester John music video single song stream Animal Collective, photo by Hisham Bharoocha
Animal Collective, photo by Hisham Bharoocha
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 20, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    Experimental indie rock icons Animal Collective have announced their first new studio album in over half a decade. It’s called Time Skiffs and it’s due out February 4th via Domino. Stream lead single “Prester John” alongside its music video below.

    Time Skiffs is Animal Collective’s 11th full-length LP of their career, excluding live albums, film scores, and EPs. Their follow-up to 2016’s Painting With spans nine tracks in total, including “Prester John,” that were recorded by Avey Tare, Deakin, Geologist, and Panda Bear across the course of 2020. In other words, this is their pandemic album.

    A press release compares Time Skiffs to fan-favorite Strawberry Jam and the “inchoate early days” of Animal Collective’s storied career, which is obviously high praise. “These nine songs are love letters, distress signals, en plein air observations, and relaxation hymns, the collected transmissions of four people who have grown into relationships and parenthood and adult worry. But they are rendered with Animal Collective’s singular sense of exploratory wonder, same as they ever were,” it reads.

    Advertisement

    As the lead single, “Prester John” is a worthy peek into the promises of Time Skiff’s throwback style. Created by weaving two songs together, one written by Avey Tare and the other by Panda Bear, “Prester John” is the type of stripped down song that technically sees each member playing a distinct part, but so gently that it feels like a wisp of comforting campfire smoke. If we didn’t know better, it could be mistaken for a Feels cut. The song’s accompanying music video, directed by Jason Lester, draws out those themes by positioning the band members in front of dreamy nature scenes while they perform the track.

    AnCo doc Crestone
     Editor's Pick
    Animal Collective Discuss Score for SoundCloud Rapper Documentary Crestone

    Pre-orders for Time Skiffs are currently ongoing, including a limited edition 2xLP on starburst ruby and black vinyl that’s rather pretty. Check out the cover artwork and tracklist for it after the jump.

    But wait, that’s not all! After dropping their album next year, Animal Collective will hit the road for a short US tour. Spanning 15 dates in total, the trek will see Animal Collective performing songs from Time Skiffs live in the Midwest and along the East Coast. Check out the complete list of tour dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 22nd through Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    Time Skiffs Artwork:

    Time Skiffs by Animal Collective album artwork cover art LP front collage picture photo

    Time Skiffs Tracklist:
    01. Dragon Slayer
    02. Car Keys
    03. Prester John
    04. Strung with Everything
    05. Walker
    06. Cherokee
    07. Passer-by
    08. We Go Back
    09. Royal and Desire

    Advertisement

    Animal Collective 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/08 Richmond, VA @ The National
    03/09 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    03/11 North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA Hunter Center
    03/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    03/13 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    03/15 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    03/16 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
    03/18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
    03/19 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    03/20 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
    03/21 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    03/23 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
    03/24 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    03/24-27 Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
    03/26 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

Shovels Rope Manticore new album music video Domino single song 2021 stream Shovels & Rope, photo by Leslie Ryan McKellar

Shovels & Rope Announce New Album Manticore, Share "Domino": Stream

October 19, 2021

jeff tweedy live is king neil young cover stream

Jeff Tweedy Announces New Album, Covers Neil Young's "The Old Country Waltz": Stream

October 19, 2021

Peter Hook Joy Division tour dates 2022 north america a celebration live concert shows tickets concerts show ticket Peter Hook & the Light, photo by Stefan Bollmann

Peter Hook & The Light Announce "Joy Division: A Celebration" 2022 North American Tour

October 19, 2021

eric nam 2022 world tour dates

Eric Nam Announces 2022 World Tour Dates

October 18, 2021

 

the weeknd after hours tour postponed summer 2022

The Weeknd Postpones After Hours Tour to Summer 2022

October 18, 2021

gang of four 2022 north american tour dates

Gang of Four Announce 2022 North American Tour

October 18, 2021

sza 2021 good days fall tour tickets live

SZA Announces "Good Days Fall 2021" Tour

October 14, 2021

Coldplay 2022 tour dates

Coldplay Announce 2022 Stadium Tour

October 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Animal Collective Announce New Album Time Skiffs, Share "Prester John": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale