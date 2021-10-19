Menu
Anjimile Celebrates Signing to 4AD with New Single “Stranger”: Stream

Marking his first new music since 2020's Giver Taker

Anjimile, photo by Shervin Lainez
October 19, 2021 | 10:39am ET

    To mark his signing to 4AD, Anjimile has released a one-off single titled “Stranger.” The new track marks the former Artist of the Month’s first new music since his excellent 2020 debut album, Giver Taker.

    After kicking off with a strumming acoustic guitar, the deeply autobiographical “Stranger” adds in an understated piano which is joined by warm brass and pinpoint percussion halfway through the track. “I’m the same man/ Just a little stranger,” sings Anjimile tenderly about his experiences as a trans musician. “I’m not a monster anymore/ You said you wanted a change.” Listen to the the song below.

    “‘Stranger’ is something of a confrontation between my past and present selves in relationship to my trans identity,” explained Anjimile in a statement. “I started testosterone about 3 or 4 years ago, and It’s been simultaneously liberating and alarming to note the changes to my mind and body over the years.”

    He added, “‘Stranger’ is an admission to myself that, while I welcome all of those changes — especially the deepening effect of testosterone on my singing and speaking voice — it’s still scary and there is a degree of internal ambivalence to my transition. In transitioning I lost, or gave up, a part of myself. And that is hard to reconcile. ‘Stranger’ is an attempt at some semblance of reconciliation, I guess.”

    In May, Anjimile released Reunion, an orchestral reimagining EP of songs from the aforementioned Giver Taker, featuring Jay Som, SASAMI, Lomelda, and Justine Bowe (Photocomfort). Last month saw Anjimile take on a cover of Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s “Ever New.”

