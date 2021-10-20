Menu
Anya Taylor-Joy Goes “Downtown” in Eerie Last Night in Soho Music Video: Watch

Covering Petula Clark's No. 1 hit from 1964

anya taylor-joy downtown last night in soho music video petula clark cover watch
Anya Taylor-Joy’s “Downtown (Downtempo)” video
October 20, 2021 | 11:40am ET

    Anya Taylor-Joy is going “Downtown.” Today, the star unveiled her eerie take on the ’60s classic by Petula Clark in a new music video promoting the Edgar Wright-directed film Last Night in Soho. Watch it below.

    “When you’re alone and life is making you lonely, you can always go/ Downtown,” Taylor-Joy warbles on the downtempo track over a full string section as scenes from the time-shifting thriller play across the screen. “When you’ve got worries, all the noise and the hurry seems to help, I know/ Downtown/ Just listen to the music of the traffic in the city/ Linger on the sidewalks where the neon signs are pretty/ How can you lose?”

    In the upcoming psychological horror flick, the Emmy nominee portrays Sandie, an aspiring singer in 1960s London whom modern-day fashion student Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) encounters (or is it inhabits?) when she’s able to travel back to the era in her dreams. However, underneath all the glamour and romance, Eloise finds something darker and much more dangerous in Sandie’s life in the Swinging Sixties — particularly in her relationship with steely-eyed new flame Jack (Matt Smith). Revisit the trailer below.

    Related Video

    Last Night in Soho also stars Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Michael Ajao, Rita Tushingham, Jessie Mei Li, James and Oliver Phelps, and the late Margaret Nolan in her final film role. Following its premiere at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival in early September and screenings the Toronto International Film Festival and the Strasbourg European Fantastic Film Festival. the movie will hit theaters nationwide on October 29th.

Anya Taylor-Joy Goes "Downtown" in Eerie Last Night in Soho Music Video: Watch

