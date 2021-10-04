Arca Announces New Album KICK ii, Shares “Born Yesterday” Featuring Sia: Stream

A new album from Arca is on the horizon. Today, the Venezuelan musician announced the follow-up to her stunning fourth album KiCk i, titled KICK ii. It’s due out December 3rd via XL, and as a preview, Arca has shared the album’s lead single “Born Yesterday,” which features guest vocals from Sia.

KICK ii is the latest entry in Arca’s KiCk series, which was “conceived to represent the multiple self-states that exist” within the subversive pop artist. Aside from Sia, the 12-track project will feature collaborations from Cardopusher, Boys Noize, Mica Levi, Jenius Level, Wondagurl, and Cubeatz. Preorders for KICK ii are ongoing.

“Born Yesterday” is prime Arca, blending soaring pop melodies with distorted, often industrial-sounding production. The track’s lyrics evoke the emotional turmoil of reckoning with a misstep in your personal life: “So hush now, and don’t cry/ Mistakes are part of life,” she sings in the track’s most encouraging lines. “I wasn’t born yesterday/ And I see it on your face.”

Advertisement

Related Video

See the moody music video for “Born Yesterday,” as well as the artwork and tracklist for KICK ii, below.

KICK ii follows Madre, Arca’s EP from January. She also recently appeared on Lady Gaga’s Chromatica remix album, and shared the one-off single “Incendio.”

Advertisement

KICK ii Artwork:

KICK ii Tracklist:

01. Doña

02. Prada

03. Rakata

04. Tiro

05. Luna Llena

06. Lethargy

07. Araña

08. Femme

09. Muñecas

10. Confianza

11. Born Yesterday (feat. Sia)

12. Andro