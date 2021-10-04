Arca Announces New Album KICK ii, Shares “Born Yesterday” Featuring Sia: Stream

A new album from Arca is on the horizon. Today, the Venezuelan musician announced the follow-up to her stunning fourth album KiCk i, titled KICK ii. It’s due out December 3rd via XL, and as a preview, Arca has shared the album’s lead single “Born Yesterday,” which features guest vocals from Sia.
KICK ii is the latest entry in Arca’s KiCk series, which was “conceived to represent the multiple self-states that exist” within the subversive pop artist. Aside from Sia, the 12-track project will feature collaborations from Cardopusher, Boys Noize, Mica Levi, Jenius Level, Wondagurl, and Cubeatz. Preorders for KICK ii are ongoing.
“Born Yesterday” is prime Arca, blending soaring pop melodies with distorted, often industrial-sounding production. The track’s lyrics evoke the emotional turmoil of reckoning with a misstep in your personal life: “So hush now, and don’t cry/ Mistakes are part of life,” she sings in the track’s most encouraging lines. “I wasn’t born yesterday/ And I see it on your face.”
See the moody music video for “Born Yesterday,” as well as the artwork and tracklist for KICK ii, below.
KICK ii follows Madre, Arca’s EP from January. She also recently appeared on Lady Gaga’s Chromatica remix album, and shared the one-off single “Incendio.”
KICK ii Artwork:
KICK ii Tracklist:
01. Doña
02. Prada
03. Rakata
04. Tiro
05. Luna Llena
06. Lethargy
07. Araña
08. Femme
09. Muñecas
10. Confianza
11. Born Yesterday (feat. Sia)
12. Andro