A$AP Rocky Unveils New Song “Sandman”: Stream

A$AP Rocky has unveiled the new song “Sandman.” The track appears as a bonus cut on the new digital edition of his 2011 breakout mixtape Live. Love. A$AP, which is now available on streaming services for the first time.

“Sandman” was produced by Clams Casino, who contributed five tracks to the original mixtape, as well as Kelvin Krash. Rocky opens by comparing himself to visionary fimmakers: “My mind like George Lucas, I think like Stanley Kubrick/ House full of eucalyptus, that boy straight mucus.”

After starting off with a slower flow, he quickens the pace for the second half of the verse, spitting, “Back to the wall, with your wall to the back, don’t back down/ Buck up, tell ’em how the fuck your mama ain’t raise no bitch.” This serves to set the scene for the spaced-out, French-inflected hook: “Merci beaucoup, just like Moulin Rouge/ And I know I can, can, and my spirit stand, stands/ I say Voulez-Vous Coucher for eternity/ Let’s go meet the sandman, let our spirits dance, dance.”

The rest of Live. Love. A$AP is also available now, with the exception of the original tracks, “Kissin’ Pink” and “Out of This World.” Stream the mixtape, as well as “Sandman,” below.

In September, Rocky headlined Governors Ball, and next year he’ll be hitting the road with Red Hot Chili Peppers. Tickets to his shows are available through Ticketmaster.

Live. Love. A$AP Artwork:

Live. Love. A$AP Tracklist:

01. Palace

02. Peso

03. Bass

04. Wassup

05. Brand New Guy (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

06. Purple Swag

07. Get Lit (feat. Fat Tony)

08. Trilla (feat. A$AP Twelvyy & A$AP Nast)

09. Keep It G (feat. Chace Infinite & Spaceghostpurrp)

10. Houston Old Head

11. Acid Drip

12. Leaf feat. Main Attrakionz

13. Roll One Up

14. Demons

15. Sandman

