Atmosphere Invite MF DOOM and Aesop Rock to the “Barcade” on New Song: Stream

The track comes with a video game-inspired music video

Aesop Rock, MF DOOM, and Atmosphere’s Slug in “Barcade” music video
October 8, 2021 | 2:43pm ET

    It’s been almost a year since MF DOOM passed away, but new verses keep dropping that further cement his legacy. Now, Minneapolis duo Atmosphere have shared an ode to some of DOOM’s favorite hobbies — specifically, getting fucked up and playing video games — on the new song “Barcade” that also features Aesop Rock.

    The track closes Atmosphere’s latest album, WORD?, which dropped today, October 8th. Producer Ant provides a dark, glitchy beat, and Aesop Rock opens the proceedings with some syllabic pinball: “Duck, duck, I’m too next/ Punk jump to get suplexed/ My two cents is y’all fucked up/ Should come buddy up with these moose heads.”

    MF DOOM takes over from there with a vintage sticky verse. “Shitty fingers in your weed jar,” he wheezes, “This whole world like VR/ Free shows at the Rebar/ All hokey and yee-haw.” Atmosphere’s Slug finishes things off with some bars combining his appreciation for social issues and unique sense of humor. “Take a breath before we sink into the depth of darkness,” he spits, “The rich people are tryin’ to eat you, better protect your armpits.”

    Related Video

    “Barcade” comes with a video-game inspired music video. It’s directed by Rob Shaw, and shows each of the three MCs as level bosses of different games, with Aesop Rock as Alien Flora, MF DOOM as Galacta Mask, and Slug as Hull Infest. Check out the song below.

    Over the summer, Thom Yorke shared a new remix of DOOM’s “Gazillion Ear,” and so far this year DOOM verses have appeared on projects by IDK, Your Old Droog, and The Avalanches. In May, fans got to hear his posthumous album with Czarface, Super What?

