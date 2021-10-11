Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Austin City Limits 2021 Weekend 2 Photo Gallery: Duran Duran, Jon Batiste, Megan Thee Stallion and More

Live and backstage pics of Claud, HINDS, Trixie Mattel, Charley Crocket, and more

austin city limits 2021 weekend 2 photo gallery live megan thee stallion duran duran jon batiste
Megan Thee Stallion, Duran Duran, and Jon Batiste, photos by Amy Price
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 11, 2021 | 6:27pm ET

    Austin City Limits was back at Zilker Park this past weekend for Weekend 2 — and so were we. After providing daily live galleries from Weekend 1, Consequence photographer Amy Price returned to capture all the going-ons of the three-day event.

    The glory of a two-weekend festival is that on the second go-around, you can capture the sets you missed the first time, like the legends Duran Duran. Weekend 2 also saw performances from Jon Batiste, Marc Rebillet, Leann Rimes, Trixie Mattel, The Hu, and yes, Machine Gun Kelly again.

    Revisit it all in the extensive gallery below, which includes some backstage portraits with the likes of Claud, Dayglow, Tate McRae, jxdn, Heartless Bastards, and more. Then, make sure you read our complete recap of Austin City Limits Weekend 1.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Leah Blevins, photo by Amy Price
    Hinds, photo by Amy Price
    Jade Bird, photo by Amy Price
    Future Islands, photo by Amy Price
    Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Amy Price
    Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price
    Missio, photo by Amy Price
    Zach Person, photo by Amy Price
    Wendy Davis Folk Uke, photo by Amy Price
    Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Amy Price
    Lunay, photo by Amy Price
    Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price
    Hinds, photo by Amy Price
    Jon Batiste, photo by Amy Price
    Dayglow, photo by Amy Price
    Future Islands, photo by Amy Price
    Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price
    Maggie Rose, photo by Amy Price
    Zach Person, photo by Amy Price
    Erykah Badu, photo by Amy Price
    Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Amy Price
    Frances Forever, photo by Amy Price
    Trixie Mattel, photo by Amy Price
    Duran Duran, photo by Amy Price
    Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price
    Heartless Bastards, photo by Amy Price
    Surfaces, photo by Amy Price
    Nane, photo by Amy Price
    Claud, photo by Amy Price
    The Hu, photo by Amy Price
    Ant Clemmons, photo by Amy Price
    Tate McRae, photo by Amy Price
    Samantha Sanchez, photo by Amy Price
    Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price
    Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price
    Brene Brown and Brett Goldstein, photo by Amy Price
    Trixie Mattel, photo by Amy Price
    Machine Gun Kelly, photo by Amy Price
    jxdn, photo by Amy Price
    Marc Rebillet, photo by Amy Price
    Leyla Blue, photo by Amy Price
    Brett Goldstein, photo by Amy Price
    Jessie Murph, photo by Amy Price
    Nane, photo by Amy Price
    Gracie Abrams, photo by Amy Price
    Duran Duran, photo by Amy Price
    Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price
    Mattiel, photo by Amy Price
    Ricky Williams and Brian Bosworth, photo by Amy Price
    Erykah Badu, photo by Amy Price
    Hinds, photo by Amy Price
    Tate McRae, photo by Amy Price
    Duran Duran, photo by Amy Price
    Saleka, photo by Amy Price
    Charley Crockett, photo by Amy Price
    Tate McRae, photo by Amy Price
    Brian Bosworth, photo by Amy Price
    Erykah Badu, photo by Amy Price
    Marc Rebillet, photo by Amy Price
    Calder Allen, photo by Amy Price
    Jon Batiste, photo by Amy Price
    Hinds, photo by Amy Price
    Machine Gun Kelly, photo by Amy Price
    Zach Person, photo by Amy Price
    LeAnn Rimes, photo by Amy Price
    Missio, photo by Amy Price
    Cam, photo by Amy Price
    LeAnn Rimes, photo by Amy Price
    La Dona, photo by Amy Price
    Gigi, photo by Amy Price
    Marc Rebillet, photo by Amy Price
    Machine Gun Kelly, photo by Amy Price
    Dermot Kennedy, photo by Amy Price
    Surfaces, photo by Amy Price
    jxdn, photo by Amy Price
    Frances Forever, photo by Amy Price
    Jon Batiste, photo by Amy Price
    Frances Forever, photo by Amy Price
    Calder Allen, photo by Amy Price
    The Hu, photo by Amy Price
    Gracie Abrams, photo by Amy Price
    Mike Melinoe, photo by Amy Price
    The Hu, photo by Amy Price
    Leyla Blue, photo by Amy Price
    Jon Batiste, photo by Amy Price
    Jessie Murph, photo by Amy Price
    Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Amy Price
    Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price
    Jon Pardi, photo by Amy Price
    Mattiel, photo by Amy Price
    Erykah Badu, photo by Amy Price
    Duran Duran, photo by Amy Price
    Erykah Badu, photo by Amy Price
    Megan the Stallion, photo by Amy Price
    Jade Bird, photo by Amy Price
    Claud, photo by Amy Price
    Trixie Mattel, photo by Amy Price
    Wendy Davis Folk Uke, photo by Amy Price
    Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price
    Machine Gun Kelly, photo by Amy Price
    Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price
    Tate McRae, photo by Amy Price
    Marc Rebillet, photo by Amy Price
    Superfonicos, photo by Amy Price
    Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price
    Charley Crockett, photo by Amy Price
    Maggie Rose, photo by Amy Price
    Jade Bird, photo by Amy Price
    Future Islands, photo by Amy Price
    Heartless Bastards, photo by Amy Price
    Duran Duran, photo by Amy Price
    Raiche, photo by Amy Price
    Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price
    Maggie Rose, photo by Amy Price
    jxdn, photo by Amy Price
    Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada
    Brene Brown, photo by Amy Price
    Samantha Sanchez, photo by Amy Price
    Noga Erez, photo by Amy Price
    Mattiel, photo by Amy Price
    jxdn, photo by Amy Price
    David Ramirez, photo by Amy Price
    Raiche, photo by Amy Price
    Noga Erez, photo by Amy Price
    Riders Against the Storm, photo by Amy Price
    Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price
    Dayglow, photo by Amy Price
    Blk Odyssy, photo by Amy Price
    Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price
    Ant Clemmons, photo by Amy Price
    LeAnn Rimes, photo by Amy Price
    Heartless Bastards, photo by Amy Price
    Jon Batiste, photo by Amy Price
    Dayglow, photo by Amy Price
    Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price
    Future Islands, photo by Amy Price

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

ACL 2021 Day 3 Photos

Austin City Limits 2021 Day 3 Live Gallery: Tyler, the Creator, St. Vincent, Polo G and More

October 4, 2021

ACL 2021 Day 2 Photos

Austin City Limits 2021 Day 2 Live Gallery: Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Remi Wolf and More

October 3, 2021

ACL 2021 Day 1 Photos

Austin City Limits 2021 Day 1 Live Gallery: Machine Gun Kelly, George Strait, Black Pumas and More

October 2, 2021

Punk Rock Bowling 2021 Gallery

Punk Rock Bowling 2021 Gallery: Circle Jerks, Devo, Descendents, and More

September 29, 2021

 

Governors Ball 2021 Photos

Governors Ball 2021 Photo Gallery: See Exclusive Portraits of Future Islands, Bleachers, MUNA and More

September 27, 2021

Governors Ball 2021 Day 3 Photos

Governors Ball 2021 Day 3 Live Gallery: Carly Rae Jepsen, Young Thug, Jamie xx and More

and September 27, 2021

Governors Ball 2021 Day 2 Photos

Governors Ball 2021 Day 2 Live Gallery: Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, A$AP Rocky and More

and September 26, 2021

Governors Ball 2021 Day 1 Photos

Governors Ball 2021 Day 1 Live Gallery: Portugal. The Man, EARTHGANG, Future Islands and More

and September 25, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Austin City Limits 2021 Weekend 2 Photo Gallery: Duran Duran, Jon Batiste, Megan Thee Stallion and More

Menu Shop Search Sale