Austin City Limits was back at Zilker Park this past weekend for Weekend 2 — and so were we. After providing daily live galleries from Weekend 1, Consequence photographer Amy Price returned to capture all the going-ons of the three-day event.

The glory of a two-weekend festival is that on the second go-around, you can capture the sets you missed the first time, like the legends Duran Duran. Weekend 2 also saw performances from Jon Batiste, Marc Rebillet, Leann Rimes, Trixie Mattel, The Hu, and yes, Machine Gun Kelly again.

Revisit it all in the extensive gallery below, which includes some backstage portraits with the likes of Claud, Dayglow, Tate McRae, jxdn, Heartless Bastards, and more. Then, make sure you read our complete recap of Austin City Limits Weekend 1.

Leah Blevins, photo by Amy Price Hinds, photo by Amy Price Jade Bird, photo by Amy Price Future Islands, photo by Amy Price Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Amy Price Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price Missio, photo by Amy Price Zach Person, photo by Amy Price Wendy Davis Folk Uke, photo by Amy Price Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Amy Price Lunay, photo by Amy Price Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price Hinds, photo by Amy Price Jon Batiste, photo by Amy Price Dayglow, photo by Amy Price Future Islands, photo by Amy Price Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price Maggie Rose, photo by Amy Price Zach Person, photo by Amy Price Erykah Badu, photo by Amy Price Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Amy Price Frances Forever, photo by Amy Price Trixie Mattel, photo by Amy Price Duran Duran, photo by Amy Price Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price Heartless Bastards, photo by Amy Price Surfaces, photo by Amy Price Nane, photo by Amy Price Claud, photo by Amy Price The Hu, photo by Amy Price Ant Clemmons, photo by Amy Price Tate McRae, photo by Amy Price Samantha Sanchez, photo by Amy Price Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price Brene Brown and Brett Goldstein, photo by Amy Price Trixie Mattel, photo by Amy Price Machine Gun Kelly, photo by Amy Price jxdn, photo by Amy Price Marc Rebillet, photo by Amy Price Leyla Blue, photo by Amy Price Brett Goldstein, photo by Amy Price Jessie Murph, photo by Amy Price Nane, photo by Amy Price Gracie Abrams, photo by Amy Price Duran Duran, photo by Amy Price Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price Mattiel, photo by Amy Price Ricky Williams and Brian Bosworth, photo by Amy Price Erykah Badu, photo by Amy Price Hinds, photo by Amy Price Tate McRae, photo by Amy Price Duran Duran, photo by Amy Price Saleka, photo by Amy Price Charley Crockett, photo by Amy Price Tate McRae, photo by Amy Price Brian Bosworth, photo by Amy Price Erykah Badu, photo by Amy Price Marc Rebillet, photo by Amy Price Calder Allen, photo by Amy Price Jon Batiste, photo by Amy Price Hinds, photo by Amy Price Machine Gun Kelly, photo by Amy Price Zach Person, photo by Amy Price LeAnn Rimes, photo by Amy Price Missio, photo by Amy Price Cam, photo by Amy Price LeAnn Rimes, photo by Amy Price La Dona, photo by Amy Price Gigi, photo by Amy Price Marc Rebillet, photo by Amy Price Machine Gun Kelly, photo by Amy Price Dermot Kennedy, photo by Amy Price Surfaces, photo by Amy Price jxdn, photo by Amy Price Frances Forever, photo by Amy Price Jon Batiste, photo by Amy Price Frances Forever, photo by Amy Price Calder Allen, photo by Amy Price The Hu, photo by Amy Price Gracie Abrams, photo by Amy Price Mike Melinoe, photo by Amy Price The Hu, photo by Amy Price Leyla Blue, photo by Amy Price Jon Batiste, photo by Amy Price Jessie Murph, photo by Amy Price Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Amy Price Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price Jon Pardi, photo by Amy Price Mattiel, photo by Amy Price Erykah Badu, photo by Amy Price Duran Duran, photo by Amy Price Erykah Badu, photo by Amy Price Megan the Stallion, photo by Amy Price Jade Bird, photo by Amy Price Claud, photo by Amy Price Trixie Mattel, photo by Amy Price Wendy Davis Folk Uke, photo by Amy Price Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price Machine Gun Kelly, photo by Amy Price Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price Tate McRae, photo by Amy Price Marc Rebillet, photo by Amy Price Superfonicos, photo by Amy Price Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price Charley Crockett, photo by Amy Price Maggie Rose, photo by Amy Price Jade Bird, photo by Amy Price Future Islands, photo by Amy Price Heartless Bastards, photo by Amy Price Duran Duran, photo by Amy Price Raiche, photo by Amy Price Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price Maggie Rose, photo by Amy Price jxdn, photo by Amy Price Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada Brene Brown, photo by Amy Price Samantha Sanchez, photo by Amy Price Noga Erez, photo by Amy Price Mattiel, photo by Amy Price jxdn, photo by Amy Price David Ramirez, photo by Amy Price Raiche, photo by Amy Price Noga Erez, photo by Amy Price Riders Against the Storm, photo by Amy Price Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price Dayglow, photo by Amy Price Blk Odyssy, photo by Amy Price Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price Ant Clemmons, photo by Amy Price LeAnn Rimes, photo by Amy Price Heartless Bastards, photo by Amy Price Jon Batiste, photo by Amy Price Dayglow, photo by Amy Price Austin City Limits 2021, photo by Amy Price Future Islands, photo by Amy Price