Baby Keem Announces 2021 US Tour Dates

California rapper Baby Keem is ready to hit the road in support of his new album. He’s just announced a string of US tour dates for the end of 2021 that he’s dubbing, “The Melodic Blue Tour.” Check out the complete list of concerts below.

The 12-date trek primarily runs through the West Coast, East Coast, and Texas. Baby Keem will kick things off on November 9th in Santa Ana, California before making stops in cities like Las Vegas, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, and Los Angeles. He plans on wrapping up the tour just a few weeks later on December 3rd in San Francisco.

This will mark the first time fans get to hear Baby Keem perform material from his long-awaited debut studio LP The Melodic Blue live in person. The album includes “Durag Activity” featuring Travis Scott, the aptly-titled “Family Ties” with his cousin Kendrick Lamar, and the single “Issues” that he debuted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Advertisement

Related Video

Fans eager to see Baby Keem can try their luck with the artist pre-sale today starting at 1:00 p.m. local time by using the password “MELBLU” at his website. Regular tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

At just 20 years old, Keem has already carved out a promising career for himself. To date, he’s landed credits on Black Panther: The Album and The Lion King: The Gift. He also nabbed a coveted spot in the XXL 2020 Freshman Class.

Baby Keem 2021 Tour:

11/09 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

11/10 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas

11/15 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

11/17 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

11/18 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

11/19 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper tiger

11/21 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

11/24 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

12/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

12/03 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Advertisement