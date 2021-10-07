Menu
Baby Keem Announces 2021 US Tour Dates

The California rapper will perform songs from his debut album The Melodic Blue

Baby Keem 2021 tour dates live tickets show concert Baby Keem, photo by Daniel Regan
Baby Keem, photo by Daniel Regan
October 7, 2021 | 3:31pm ET

    California rapper Baby Keem is ready to hit the road in support of his new album. He’s just announced a string of US tour dates for the end of 2021 that he’s dubbing, “The Melodic Blue Tour.” Check out the complete list of concerts below.

    The 12-date trek primarily runs through the West Coast, East Coast, and Texas. Baby Keem will kick things off on November 9th in Santa Ana, California before making stops in cities like Las Vegas, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, and Los Angeles. He plans on wrapping up the tour just a few weeks later on December 3rd in San Francisco.

    This will mark the first time fans get to hear Baby Keem perform material from his long-awaited debut studio LP The Melodic Blue live in person. The album includes “Durag Activity” featuring Travis Scott, the aptly-titled “Family Ties” with his cousin Kendrick Lamar, and the single “Issues” that he debuted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

    Fans eager to see Baby Keem can try their luck with the artist pre-sale today starting at 1:00 p.m. local time by using the password “MELBLU” at his website. Regular tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    At just 20 years old, Keem has already carved out a promising career for himself. To date, he’s landed credits on Black Panther: The Album and The Lion King: The Gift. He also nabbed a coveted spot in the XXL 2020 Freshman Class.

    Baby Keem 2021 Tour:
    11/09 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
    11/10 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    11/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas
    11/15 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
    11/17 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall
    11/18 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
    11/19 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper tiger
    11/21 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    11/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
    11/24 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    12/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
    12/03 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

