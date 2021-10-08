Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

BADBADNOTGOOD Release New Album Talk Memory: Stream

Canadian ensemble return with their fifth full-length

BADBADNOTGOOD Talk Memory stream new music video album artwork cover apple music spotify song single, photo by Jamal Burger
BADBADNOTGOOD, photo by Jamal Burger
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 8, 2021 | 12:17am ET

    Canadian jazz-fusion ensemble BADBADNOTGOOD have just released Talk Memory, their new album and first ever for XL Recordings. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    Talk Memory is the fifth studio LP of BADBADNOTGOOD’s career overall, following 2016’s IV. It spans nine tracks in total, including album opener “Signal From the Noise” and the recent single “Beside April.” Scattered throughout the album are a handful of guest performers, including Arthur Verocai, Karriem Riggins, Terrace Martin, Laraaji, and harpist Brandee Younger.

    Written as a way to express gratitude for their community and the music they’ve made together, Talk Memory is a stacked record of heartfelt and joyful jazz numbers. Arguably the album’s high points occur when BADBADNOTGOOD improvise together as a trio, resulting in a freeform, studious, jazz performances.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In an earlier statement, BADBADNOTGOOD talked about how the creative process for Talk Memory came about. “It took a year or two of just living life to get to the place where the creative process was exciting again,” said the band. “Once we actually went into the studio it was the most concise recording and writing process we’ve ever had. We hope that the improvised studio performances bring the listener closer to our live experience.”

    Physical copies of Talk Memory are currently available for pre-order, including a special white vinyl pressing that comes with a limited-edition Memory Catalogue zine. Check out the album artwork and tracklist for it below.

    Illuminati Hotties Interview
     Editor's Pick
    Artist of the Month illuminati hotties on Making an Entrance and Ignoring “The Rules”

    After playing shows in their native Canada in December, BADBADNOTGOOD will kick off a proper US tour in March of next year followed by concerts in the EU and UK near the end of 2022. Check out their complete list of tour dates and grab tickets to see the band live via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    Last year, BADBADNOTGOOD put out two singles named “Goodbye Blue” and “Glide (Goodbye Blue Pt. 2),” as well as a collaboration with the late MF DOOM titled “The Chocolate Conquistadors” for Grand Theft Auto Online. The group were also featured on Thundercat’s 2020 album, It Is What It Is.

    Advertisement

    Talk Memory Artwork:

    Talk Memory by Badbadnotgood album artwork cover art picture front text

    Talk Memory Tracklist:
    01. Signal From the Noise
    02. Unfolding (Momentum 73)
    03. City of Mirrors
    04. Beside April
    05. Love Proceeding
    06. Open Channels [on the physical album only]
    07. Timid, Intimidating
    08. Beside April Reprise
    09. Talk Meaning

Latest Stories

Friends That Break Your Heart james blake new album release stream

James Blake Releases New Album Friends That Break Your Heart: Stream

October 8, 2021

frank turner fthc new album haven't been doing so well new song stream

Frank Turner Announces New Album FTHC, Shares "Haven't Been Doing So Well": Stream

October 7, 2021

wye oak half a double man single stream

Wye Oak Share New Song "Half a Double Man": Stream

October 7, 2021

robert glasper shine d smoke new song listen stream

Robert Glasper Unveils New Song "Shine" Featuring D Smoke: Stream

October 7, 2021

 

soft cell bruises on my illusions new song stream

Soft Cell Share New Single "Bruises on My Illusions" from First Album in 20 Years: Stream

October 7, 2021

oberhofer sunshiine new song single nick valensi shamir the strokes stream

Oberhofer Shares "SUNSHiiNE" Featuring Shamir and The Strokes' Nick Valensi: Stream

October 7, 2021

Cat Power covers album

Cat Power Announces New Covers Album, Performs Frank Ocean's "Bad Religion" on Corden: Watch

October 7, 2021

gang of youths the man himself

Gang of Youths Unveil New Song "the man himself": Stream

October 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BADBADNOTGOOD Release New Album Talk Memory: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale