Beach Bunny Unveil New Single “Oxygen”: Stream

Beach Bunny have released a new single, “Oxygen,” ahead of their upcoming North American tour.

The blissful standalone track finds frontwoman Lili Trifilio gushing over a newfound love that has her seeing the world through rose-colored glasses. “They don’t wanna see you the way I do/ But looks better through my worldview,” she croons on the ebullient chorus over raucously churning guitars. “Suddenly everything is easy/ I’ve never felt something so deeply/ Cause with you, with you, I breathe again/ Baby you’re my oxygen.”

“‘Oxygen’ is a song about the perils of navigating romantic feelings, the joy that comes with allowing love to happen, and the act of letting go of the anxiety and our inner voices that make us feel undeserving of love,” said Tifilio in a statement. “I wanted it to have a playful vibe with anthemic choruses and a big, blissed out ending.”

The buoyant new song is our former Artist of the Month’s first follow-up to their fifth EP Blame Game, which dropped this past January, and arrives on the heels of their remix of Marina’s “I Love You But I Love Me More.” Up next, they’ll hit the road for a 31-date North American headlining jaunt starting November 1st at The Majestic Theatre in Detroit. See all the dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster here.

In May, Beach Bunny stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform their hit single “Cloud 9,” and also played a livestreamed set at Bachelor’s inaugural Doomin’ Sun Fest. One month earlier, the band opened up exclusively to Consequence to dish about the Origins of their updated version of “Cloud 9” featuring none other than Tegan and Sara.

Beach Bunny 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

11/01 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre +

11/02 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre +

11/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre +

11/08 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club +

11/09 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club +

11/10 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall +

11/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer +

11/12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club +

11/13 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry +

11/15 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall +

11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse +

11/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey +

11/19 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge +

11/20 – Newport, KY @ The Southgate House Revival +

11/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom +

11/27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee +

11/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue +

11/30 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre +

12/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot +

12/03 – Portland, OR @ Wonderland Ballroom +

12/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret +

12/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos +

12/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore +

12/08- Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory +

12/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre +

12/10 – San Diego, CA @ Quartyard +

12/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom +

12/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs +

12/14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk +

12/15 – Dallas, TX @ Trees +

12/17 – Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall +

12/18 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre +

02/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s *

02/12 – Dublin, IE @ The Workmans Club *

02/14 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla * SOLD OUT

02/15 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom *

02/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Kavka VZW *

02/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord *

02/18 – Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up! *

02/20 – Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia *

02/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset *

02/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Bar Brooklyn *

02/24 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret *

02/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow – Club * SOLD OUT

06/02-04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

* = w/ Field Medic

+ = w/ Miloe