Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Nicole Kidman Has Some ‘Splainin’ to Do in Trailer for Being the Ricardos: Watch

Javier Bardem co-stars as Lucille Ball's husband and creative partner Desi Arnaz

being the ricardos aaron sorkin nicole kidman javier bardem
Being the Ricardos (Amazon Prime)
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 19, 2021 | 12:31pm ET

    In the groundbreaking show I Love Lucy, Ricky Ricardo’s catchphrase was, “Lucy, you got some ‘splainin’ to do!” And explain she does in the new teaser trailer Aaron Sorkin‘s Being the Ricardos, as Nicole Kidman plays Lucille Ball with a steely dignity that demands respect. The film co-stars Javier Bardem as her husband Desi Arnaz, and comes to theaters December 10th and Amazon Prime Video on December 21st.

    On camera, the two geniuses Ball and Arnaz led a television revolution, even as their marriage collapsed behind the scenes. Being the Ricardos is set over the course of one critical week in what appears to be 1956, as they film the Season 5 episode “Lucy’s Italian Movie” with its iconic grape-vat fight.

    The trailer opens with Ball laying out her worth: “I am the biggest asset of the portfolio of the Columbia Broadcasting System,” she says over a montage of behind-the-scenes footage. “The biggest asset in the portfolio of Philip Morris Tobacco Westinghouse. I get paid a fortune to do exactly what I love doing. I work side by side with my husband who is genuinely impressed by me. And all I have to do to keep it is kill for 36 weeks in a row. And then, do it again the next year.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Being the Ricardos co-stars J.K. Simmons as William Frawley (Fred on I Love Lucy) Nina Arianda as Vivian Vance (Ethel on I Love Lucy), Jake Lacy and Alia Shawkat as writing partners Bob Carroll Jr. and Madelyn Pugh, and Tony Hale as producer Jess Oppenheimer. Check out the teaser trailer below.

    Up next for Kidman is Robert Eggers’ The Northman, while Bardem can be seen in December in the sci-fi epic DuneAs for Sorkin, earlier this year he won a Golden Globe for his screenplay of The Trial of the Chicago 7.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

harrison ford indiana jones 5 delayed 80 81

Indiana Jones 5 Delayed, Harrison Ford Will Be 80 for Release

October 18, 2021

marvel movie release date schedule shift black panther wakanda forever thor love and thunder doctor strange in the multiverse of madness

Marvel Delays All 2022 Release Dates, Including Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Thor

October 18, 2021

the last duel box office flop ridley scott matt damon adam driver

Ridley Scott's The Last Duel Flops in Box Office During Opening Weekend

October 18, 2021

Rob Zombie

Rob Zombie Confirms Munsters Cast with New Photo in Front of 1313 Mockingbird Lane

October 18, 2021

 

Tom Petty Documentary

Director Mary Wharton on the Making of Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free Doc: He "Had the Same Kind of Struggles We All Do"

October 18, 2021

superman american way truth justice motto dc comics

DC Comics Drops "The American Way" from Superman's Motto

October 16, 2021

the batman trailer dc fandome robert pattinson new movie preview teaser

The Batman Faces The Riddler in New Trailer for Robert Pattinson's DC Movie: Watch

October 16, 2021

shazam helen mirren lucy liu fury of the gods first look dc fandome

DC FanDome Unfurls First Look at Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu in Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Watch

October 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nicole Kidman Has Some 'Splainin' to Do in Trailer for Being the Ricardos: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale