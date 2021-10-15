Menu
Big Mouth Season 5 Trailer Introduces Love Bugs and Hate Worms: Watch

Plus, there will be a special Christmas-themed episode

big mouth season 5 trailer love bugs hate worms christmas special
Big Mouth (Netflix)
October 15, 2021 | 4:59pm ET

    Ahead of its November 5th debut, Netflix has shared the Season 5 trailer for Big Mouth, which will be introducing love bugs and hate worms into the mix. What’s more, there will be a special Christmas-themed episode done with puppets and stop-motion!

    Narrated by John Mulaney’s Andrew, the typically raunchy clip opens with a reference to a hormone monster threesome before bringing the aforementioned love bugs into the life of protagonist Nick Birch (series co-creator Nick Kroll). Meanwhile, his love interest Jessi (Jessi Klein) is exploring the boundaries of her own sexuality with Ali (Ali Wong). Missy (now voiced by Ayo Edebiri), Jay (Jason Mantzoukass), and Lola (Kroll) are all back as well, with the latter two apparently in a love triangle with Matthew (Andrew Rannells)

    Their adolescent issues create an opportunity for the hate worms, which Murray the Hormone Monster (Kroll) describes as “creatures that infect your soul.” All of this makes the inclusion of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ “I Hate Myself for Loving You” the perfect soundtrack for the trailer.

    Related Video

    Before the clip ends, it teases A Very Big Mouth Christmas and makes the on-brand promise to show Santa’s… nether regions during the stop-motion special. Watch the Big Mouth Season 5 trailer below.

    In June, fans received an update on the first Big Mouth spin-off, titled Human Resources. Alongside Kroll and fellow Big Mouth cast member Maya Rudolph, the offshoot will feature voice acting from Randall Park, Aidy Bryant, Keke Palmer, Brandon Kyle Goodman, and Pamela Adlon, the latter three of whom will make their Big Mouth universe debut as the love bugs and hate worms in Season 5.

