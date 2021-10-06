Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Big Thief Share New Single “Change,” Reveal 2022 North American Tour Dates

Marking the band's fourth new single ahead of their double album

big thief change new single 2022 north american tour dates
Big Thief, photo by Alexa Viscius
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 6, 2021 | 10:24am ET

    Just a day after confirming that they have a 20-track double-album in the works, Big Thief revealed what is presumably another of those songs: “Change.”

    The new single follows previous recent releases “Certainty,” “Little Things,” and “Sparrow.” The intimate campfire song, with its loose snare sounding like it’s being played on drummer James Krivchenia’s lap, is a song of lost love. “Could I feel happy for you/ When I hear you talk with her like we used to?” sings Adrianne Lenker. “Could I set everything free When I watch you holding her the way you once held me?”

    Along with the new single, Big Thief have revealed a fresh round of North American tour dates. The 2022 trek launches April 12th in Ithaca, New York and makes its way through Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, Chicago, St. Paul, Denver, Seattle, and Oakland. Along the way are two-night stands in Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles. Tickets to all their upcoming gigs go on sale Friday, October 8th via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    All this news comes after the band revealed in a recent interview that they’re finishing the follow-up to last year’s Two Hands/U.F.O.F. one-two punch. Recorded largely during a two-week quarantine in the Vermont woods back in July 2020, the new collection is said to be a double-album featuring 20 tracks. “We accumulated so many songs that we loved, maybe about 50,” said Lenker. “20 could be whittled down to 12, but not 50.”

    Take a listen to “Change” below, followed by Big Thief’s complete tour schedule.

    Advertisement

    Big Thief 2022 Tour Dates:
    01/31 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef
    02/01 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
    02/04 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
    02/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
    02/07 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
    02/08 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie Artefact
    02/09 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten
    02/10 – Munich, DE @ Cafe Muffathalle
    02/12 – Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory
    02/13 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
    02/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
    02/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
    02/18 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
    02/19 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
    02/21 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredgenburg
    02/22 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
    02/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
    02/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
    02/26 – Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium
    02/27 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
    03/02 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
    03/03 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
    03/04 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
    04/12 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
    04/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    04/18 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
    04/19 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    04/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    04/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
    04/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    04/25 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    04/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
    04/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    04/29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    04/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
    05/02 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    05/03 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    05/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    05/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
    05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre
    05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre
    05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
    05/14 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
    06/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound 2022
    06/10-06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds

Latest Stories

Mitski 2021

Mitski Shares New Song "Working For the Knife," Announces 2022 Tour Dates

October 5, 2021

henry rollins 2022 north american tour good to see you

Henry Rollins Announces "Good to See You" 2022 North American Tour

October 4, 2021

new kids on the block mixtape tour 2022 salt-n-pepa rick astley en vogue tickets 2022

New Kids on the Block Announce 2022 Tour with Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue

October 4, 2021

Circle Jerks tour

Circle Jerks Announce New North American Tour Leg with 7Seconds and Negative Approach

October 4, 2021

 

Testament Exodus Death Angel 2021 tour

Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel Postpone "Bay Strikes Back Tour" until 2022

October 1, 2021

LCD Soundsystem Brooklyn Steel

LCD Soundsystem Announce 20-Date Concert Residency in Brooklyn

October 1, 2021

uniform tour

Uniform Unveil "The Shadow of God's Hand" Video Ahead of US Tour with Portrayal of Guilt

September 30, 2021

Sturgill Simpson Cancels Remaining Tour Dates Due to Vocal Cord Injury

September 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Big Thief Share New Single "Change," Reveal 2022 North American Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale