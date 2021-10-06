Big Thief Share New Single “Change,” Reveal 2022 North American Tour Dates

Just a day after confirming that they have a 20-track double-album in the works, Big Thief revealed what is presumably another of those songs: “Change.”
The new single follows previous recent releases “Certainty,” “Little Things,” and “Sparrow.” The intimate campfire song, with its loose snare sounding like it’s being played on drummer James Krivchenia’s lap, is a song of lost love. “Could I feel happy for you/ When I hear you talk with her like we used to?” sings Adrianne Lenker. “Could I set everything free When I watch you holding her the way you once held me?”
Along with the new single, Big Thief have revealed a fresh round of North American tour dates. The 2022 trek launches April 12th in Ithaca, New York and makes its way through Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, Chicago, St. Paul, Denver, Seattle, and Oakland. Along the way are two-night stands in Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles. Tickets to all their upcoming gigs go on sale Friday, October 8th via Ticketmaster.
All this news comes after the band revealed in a recent interview that they’re finishing the follow-up to last year’s Two Hands/U.F.O.F. one-two punch. Recorded largely during a two-week quarantine in the Vermont woods back in July 2020, the new collection is said to be a double-album featuring 20 tracks. “We accumulated so many songs that we loved, maybe about 50,” said Lenker. “20 could be whittled down to 12, but not 50.”
Take a listen to “Change” below, followed by Big Thief’s complete tour schedule.
Big Thief 2022 Tour Dates:
01/31 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef
02/01 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
02/04 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
02/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
02/07 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
02/08 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie Artefact
02/09 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten
02/10 – Munich, DE @ Cafe Muffathalle
02/12 – Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory
02/13 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
02/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
02/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
02/18 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
02/19 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
02/21 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredgenburg
02/22 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
02/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
02/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
02/26 – Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium
02/27 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
03/02 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
03/03 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
03/04 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
04/12 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
04/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
04/18 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
04/19 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
04/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
04/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/25 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
04/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
04/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
04/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
05/02 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/03 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre
05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre
05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
05/14 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
06/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound 2022
06/10-06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds