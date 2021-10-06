Big Thief Share New Single “Change,” Reveal 2022 North American Tour Dates

Just a day after confirming that they have a 20-track double-album in the works, Big Thief revealed what is presumably another of those songs: “Change.”

The new single follows previous recent releases “Certainty,” “Little Things,” and “Sparrow.” The intimate campfire song, with its loose snare sounding like it’s being played on drummer James Krivchenia’s lap, is a song of lost love. “Could I feel happy for you/ When I hear you talk with her like we used to?” sings Adrianne Lenker. “Could I set everything free When I watch you holding her the way you once held me?”

Along with the new single, Big Thief have revealed a fresh round of North American tour dates. The 2022 trek launches April 12th in Ithaca, New York and makes its way through Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, Chicago, St. Paul, Denver, Seattle, and Oakland. Along the way are two-night stands in Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles. Tickets to all their upcoming gigs go on sale Friday, October 8th via Ticketmaster.

All this news comes after the band revealed in a recent interview that they’re finishing the follow-up to last year’s Two Hands/U.F.O.F. one-two punch. Recorded largely during a two-week quarantine in the Vermont woods back in July 2020, the new collection is said to be a double-album featuring 20 tracks. “We accumulated so many songs that we loved, maybe about 50,” said Lenker. “20 could be whittled down to 12, but not 50.”

Take a listen to “Change” below, followed by Big Thief’s complete tour schedule.

Big Thief 2022 Tour Dates:

01/31 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef

02/01 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

02/04 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

02/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

02/07 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

02/08 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie Artefact

02/09 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

02/10 – Munich, DE @ Cafe Muffathalle

02/12 – Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory

02/13 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

02/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

02/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

02/18 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

02/19 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

02/21 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredgenburg

02/22 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

02/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

02/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

02/26 – Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium

02/27 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

03/02 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

03/03 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

03/04 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

04/12 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

04/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

04/18 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

04/19 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

04/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

04/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/25 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

04/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

04/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

05/02 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

05/03 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre

05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre

05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

05/14 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

06/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound 2022

06/10-06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds