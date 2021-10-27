Menu
Bill Murray Lets Slip That He’s in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The actor indirectly confirmed he'd shot a scene for Peyton Reed's upcoming threequel

Ant-Man and the Wasp (Marvel) and Bill Murray (photo by Heather Kaplan)
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
October 26, 2021 | 11:03pm ET

    Notoriously choosey actor Bill Murray has apparently decided to make the Marvel leap, as he recently let slip he’s filmed a scene for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

    Speaking to German media outlet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung about his new Wes Anderson feature The French Dispatch, Murray was discussing his decision to frequently collaborate with the same filmmakers. Asked whether it was important that he works with people he knows and likes, the actor responded, “You know, I made a Marvel movie recently. I’m probably not allowed to tell you, but whatever.”

    Though he didn’t betray Kevin Feige entirely by directly revealing what film he was talking about, it doesn’t take a super-sleuth to figure it out. Murray continued (translated from German by The Cosmic Circus),

    “Anyways, some people were pretty surprised why I decided on a project like this, of all things. But for me the situation was completely clear: I got to know the director, and really liked him. He was witty, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader movie Bring It On, he had already made a film years ago which I think is damn good. So I agreed, even though as an actor I’m not normally interested in these huge comic book adaptations.”

    Bring It On, of course, was directed by Peyton Reed, who also helmed Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp. He’s currently finishing up Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and all signs point to that being the movie to which Murray’s referring.

