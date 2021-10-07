Bill Ward to Black Sabbath: “Let’s Make Another Album”

Founding Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward has once again expressed interest in making “another album” with his legendary band.

In a new interview, Ward opened up about the possibilities of reuniting with the other fouding members of Sabbath: Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Ozzy Osbourne. Ward has previously stated his desire to record one more LP with the original lineup, while Ozzy said in 2019 that he hoped the band can play “one last gig” with Ward — although the singer later insisted he had no interest in performing with Sabbath again.

“My biggest contention has been ‘let’s make another album,'” Ward told Metro. “Nothing live necessarily, because I’m looking at what I can realistically do. The way I play the drums, it’s becoming tougher as I get older. I haven’t spoken to the guys about it, but I have talked to a couple of people in management about the possibility of making a recording.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Ward famously exited Black Sabbath prior to the band’s final album and farewell tour over a contract dispute, among concerns about his physical abilities. Instead, his drum throne was filled by Rage Against the Machine’s Brad Wilk for the album, 2013’s 13, and Ozzy’s solo band drummer Tommy Clufetos for the tour, which wrapped up in 2017. Ozzy has since admitted that the final tour was “bittersweet” without Ward.

Although Ward mentioned that he hasn’t explicitly discussed a reunion with the other band members, he did tell Metro that he’s in touch with Ozzy and company, having convened with Iommi and Butler at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

“I’m in contact with the guys,” Ward said. “I talked to Ozzy two nights ago. A lot of things have crossed between us and there’s new boundaries that I’ve had to build, but I don’t think any less of them. I’ve been working with Tony since 1964 when I was 16 years old. They’re my brothers and I love them.”

Advertisement

Thankfully, it sounds like the intensity surrounding Ward’s falling out with the band is water under the bridge. Perhaps a Black Sabbath reunion could happen after all.

Ward’s extensive new interview was part of the press campaign for the recent deluxe reissue of Sabbath’s 1976 album Technical Ecstasy — further proof that Ward is on better terms with the Sabbath camp. The LP notably housed Ward’s sole lead vocal performance and songwriting credit on “It’s Alright.”