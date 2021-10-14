Billie Eilish Performs “Happier Than Ever” on Kimmel: Watch

Billie Eilish stopped by Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, both as an interview guest and to perform “Happier Than Ever,” the title track to her new album.

For her musical showcase, Eilish and brother FINNEAS set up shop on the rooftop of the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood. During the first movement of the track, Eilish walked in front of the iconic hotel sign, and as the camera moved with the pop star, FINNEAS slowly entered frame. The camera angles switched 90 degrees for the more violent second movement, as white lights flashed across the rooftop.

The pop sensation also sat down with the late night host for an interview. Kimmel produced a bucket list Eilish had made when she was 12, which included things she had done (meet Justin Bieber) and things she had not (get kicked out of a Target.) Ever accommodating, Kimmel helped her cross off a few more items. One audience member volunteered, though she may have regretted it after leaving the stage with some raggedy bangs. Kimmel also gifted her a mouse, which she named Marcus, and when it came time to cross “punch someone” off her list, Kimmel sacrificed himself.

During the interview segment, she and Kimmel chatted about the experience of having older fans — “I love it” Eilish said — and her process of working on the new James Bond theme song “No Time to Die.” Eilish said she’d been practicing for years, explaining that she and FINNEAS used to “pretend to write a Bond song,” as a songwriting exercise. Kimmel also asked her if she’d be interested in some Shatner-esque space tourism, to which Eilish gagged, “I’d literally rather do anything else.” Watch the singer’s musical performance and interview below.

Earlier this month, Eilish used her headlining set at Austin City Limits as a platform to speak out about the restrictive near-ban on abortion recently passed in the state of Texas, and she also landed the role of Sally in the upcoming live-to-film Nightmare Before Christmas concert set to take place on October 29th and 31st at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, she and FINNEAS recently collaborated with Coldplay during the band’s Global Citizen set in September just days after the teenager headlined Governors Ball 2021.

