Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Billie Eilish Addresses Texas Abortion Law at Austin City Limits 2021: “My Body, My Fucking Choice”

She initially thought about protesting the law by canceling her appearance at the festival

billie eilish texas abortion law austin city limits
Billie Eilish, photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music and Art Festival
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 4, 2021 | 11:39am ET

    Billie Eilish made her feelings clear about Texas’ restrictive abortion law during her headlining set at Austin City Limits 2021 on Saturday night. In addition to speaking up against the anti-abortion legislation, the pop star revealed that she initially thought about protesting the law by canceling her appearance at the festival, but didn’t want to let down her fans.

    “When they made that shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here,” Eilish said in fan-shot footage. “But then I remembered that it’s you guys that are the fucking victims, and you deserve everything in the world.”

    “We need to tell them to shut the fuck up,” Eilish added, as “Bans Off Our Bodies” appeared on the screen behind her. She then called for fans to put up their middle fingers before exclaiming, “My body, my fucking choice.” See the fan-shot clip below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, September 1st, the Supreme Court refused to block a Texas abortion law, known as SB 8, that will put an end to almost all medically-assisted abortions in the state. Numerous artists spoke up in its wake, including Lucy Dacus, Amanda Shires, and Missy Dabice of Mannequin Pussy.

    In other festival news, Eilish will become the youngest solo headliner at Glastonbury when the UK festival returns in 2022. She is the first headliner confirmed for next year’s event, which follows two years of COVID-related cancellations.

    billie eilish named modern pop star with the biggest vocabulary
     Editor's Pick
    Duh — Billie Eilish Is the Modern Pop Star With the Biggest Vocabulary

    Later this month, Eilish will star as Sally in Danny Elfman’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Live-to-Film concert. Prior to taking the stage at ACL, she recently performed at Life Is Beautiful and Governors Ball. In 2022, Eilish will embark on a massive world tour. You can find tickets here.

Latest Stories

glastonbury mdma cocaine public urination peeing drugs dangerous whitelake river somerset

Glastonbury Festival: Public Urination Blamed for "Dangerous" Levels of MDMA, Cocaine in River

September 28, 2021

The What Podcast Fake Or Festival

The What Podcast Plays Another Game of Fake Or Festival?

September 22, 2021

Riot Fest covid-19 protocols 2021 coronavirus rules festival masks

On the Ground at Riot Fest: How are the Festival's COVID-19 Protocols Holding Up?

September 18, 2021

posty fest 2021 lineup post malone megan thee stallion lil uzi vert

Posty Fest 2021: Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lil Uzi Vert Lead Lineup

September 16, 2021

 

the what podcast sylvan esso bonnaroo superjam 2021 Shervin Lainze

Sylvan Esso on the Bonnaroo Superjam That Wasn't

September 15, 2021

bonnaroo cancellation aftermath the what podcast roo

The Aftermath of Bonnaroo's Cancelation on The What Podcast

September 8, 2021

radiate positivity bonnaroo hurricane ida cancellation benefit charity t-shirt merch

Support Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts with Our "Radiate Positivity" T-Shirt

September 8, 2021

elements shitshow festival edm fyre fest

Elements Festival Draws Fyre Fest Comparisons After Turning into Literal Shitshow

September 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Billie Eilish Addresses Texas Abortion Law at Austin City Limits 2021: "My Body, My Fucking Choice"

Menu Shop Search Sale