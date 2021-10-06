Menu
Billy Bragg Unveils New Single “Mid-Century Modern”: Stream

Taken from his upcoming album The Million Things That Never Happened

Billy Bragg’s “Mid-Century Modern” video
October 6, 2021 | 10:26am ET

    English singer-songwriter Billy Bragg has shared “Mid-Century Modern,” a new single from his upcoming album, The Million Things That Never Happened.

    On the track, Bragg addresses expanding his views to keep up with the current generation. “It’s hard to get your bearings in a world that doesn’t care,” he sings. “Positions I took long ago feel comfy as an old armed chair/ But the kids that tear the statues down challenge me to see/ The gap between the man I am and the man I want to be.” Check out the performance video, taken from a virtual concert streamed on September 9th, below.

    “As a mid-century modern geezer, I’m aware that my notions of personal relationships were formed almost fifty years ago, likewise my politics,” Bragg explained about the track. “To cling to that and imagine that you’ve nothing to learn from younger generations, you’re in danger of becoming a dinosaur.”

    He added, “Kids have got new priorities and new ideas. Thatcher’s dead. The world has moved on. I’m trying to respond to the things I’m hearing now, rather than reminding folk of ‘the good old days.’”

    Ahead of “Mid-Century Modern,” Bragg released “Pass It On” and the lead single “I Will Be Your Shield,” the latter of which Bragg called “the heart and soul of the album.”

    Now pushed back to an October 29th release via Cooking Vinyl, The Million Things That Never Happened was written and recorded entirely during the pandemic. It marks his 10th solo studio album and follows his 2017 EP Bridges Not Walls.

