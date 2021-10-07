Björk Announces Cornucopia Concerts in Los Angeles and San Francisco

Björk is bringing her “Cornucopia” stage production to Los Angeles and San Francisco in early 2022, marking her first US performances in three years.

“Cornucopia,” which made its debut in New York City in 2019, is described by Björk as her “most elaborate stage concert yet, where the acoustic and digital will shake hands, encouraged by a bespoke team of collaborators.” For each concert, she’ll be accompanied on stage by Viibra, a seven-piece female Icelandic flute ensemble, as well as by a harpist, a percussionist, and a full 50-member choir.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, October 15th. Tickets to the LA dates will be available here and the San Fran dates here.

Additionally, Björk has rescheduled her orchestral concerts with members of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, the Hamrahlid Choir, and special guests. The shows were originally supposed to take place in Reykjavík, Iceland in August 2020, but were pushed back due to the pandemic. They’re now scheduled to occur in October and November, and will be streamed live online, with a portion of the sales donated in support of women’s charities worldwide.

Bjork 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

10/11 – Reykjavík, IC @ Harpa

10/24 – Reykjavík, IC @ Harpa

10/31 – Reykjavík, IC @ Harpa

11/15 – Reykjavík, IC @ Harpa

01/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

01/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

02/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

02/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Enter

02/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Enter