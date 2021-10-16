Dwayne Johnson Reveals First Look at Black Adam Movie at DC FanDome: Watch

Fans got their first look at the upcoming Black Adam movie at DC FanDome on Saturday.

The teaser finally showed Dwayne Johnson in costume, suited up as the titular DC supervillain ahead of Black Adam’s planned 2022 release. Promising “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change,” the teaser included a look at the first appearance of Black Adam in the film. He’s as brutal and powerful as fans could have hoped, so check it out below.

In some behind-the-scenes shots, we also got sneak peeks at Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate (check out that classic helmet!), Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone — collectively known as the Justice Society.

First announced back in 2017, the film has been a long time coming. Originally conceived as a spin-off to 2019’s Shazam, the story takes its source material from the mythology surrounding that DC hero, though Johnson’s Black Adam ultimately didn’t serve as big baddie for the Zachary Levi vehicle. Still, it’s been a passion project for The Rock for years, as his casting in the role is almost as perfect as Patrick Stewart as Professor X.

Take a look at the Black Adam first-look, which includes some production designs as well, below. The film is set to hit theaters on July 29th, 2022.

Ladies & gents…

Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look⚡️ He is ruthless.

He is unstoppable.

He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. Advertisement He is #BLACKADAM The Man in Black has come around…#DCFanDome@SevenBucksProd@flynnpictureco pic.twitter.com/nv4oRmaLlq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2021

