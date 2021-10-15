In our Track by Track feature, artists are tasked with sharing the stories behind each song on their latest album. Today, BLACKSTARKIDS take us track by track through their debut album Puppies Forever.

BLACKSTARKIDS have unveiled their debut album, Puppies Forever. Arriving today via Dirty Hit, the 12-track collection melds together hip-hop, pop, and garage rock on singles like “JUNO,” “FIGHT CLUB,” and “ALL COPS ARE BASTARDS.” Stream it below.

Taking cues from inspirations like the Beastie Boys, N*E*R*D, and Nirvana, the Kansas City-bred trio is ready to introduce their signature sound to the masses with the LP, especially considering the long wait the band has endured waiting to release it into the world.

“We wrote them almost a year ago now,” Ty Faizon tells Consequence about the dozen cuts that made the tracklist. “The songs are mad old. But they’re like some of the most expressive things we wrote. I feel really good about the album.”

Faizon’s bandmate Deiondre also teases that the BLACKSTARKIDS are already looking ahead to their next chapter, particularly after spending time on the road opening for both Glass Animals and Grouplove.

“I would say each of the albums are about a real specific period in time of our lives, and it’s the same thing for Puppies,” he says. “This stuff happened a year ago, so by the time people hear an actual full album from us again, we’ll have a lot more to tell.”

In November, the band is joining beabadoobee on her US headlining tour. Snag your tickets here.

For more insight into Puppies Forever, BLACKSTARKIDS have broken down the album in our latest Track by Track interview. Read on for details about each of the record’s songs underneath the stream below.

