Bobby Flay Leaving Food Network After 27 Years

Negotiations on a new deal are reportedly at impasse

October 7, 2021 | 11:26pm ET

    Longtime Food Network personality Bobby Flay is reportedly leaving the channel after 27 years.

    Variety reports that talks between Flay and Food Network on a new contract are at an impasse. Flay’s current deal expires at the end of the year, and Food Network has reportedly chose to end further negotiations.

    Flay has been with Food Network since its launch in 1994, appearing on tentpole series including Chopped, Next Food Network Star, and Iron Chef America.

    While Flay may be exiting, Food Network was able to retain another one of its stars: Guy Fieri recently signed a new three year deal said to be worth up to $80 million.

