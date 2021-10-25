Menu
Bon Iver Announces 2022 Tour Dates

A 23-date amphitheater tour of the US takes place next spring

Bon Iver 2022 tour dates
Bon Iver, photo by Philip Cosores
October 25, 2021 | 9:19am ET

    Bon Iver will embark on a 23-date US amphitheater tour in Spring 2022. The newly announced jaunt comes in support of the band’s latest album, i, i.

    Per a press release, the upcoming shows will feature the latest iteration of the Bon Iver’s live band, with Justin Vernon joined by Sean Carey, Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan, and Andy Fitzpatrick.

    A ticket pre-sale for the US dates begin on October 27th, followed by a public on-sale on October 29th via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Bon Iver have also announced an extensive tour of the UK and Europe taking place in October and November of 2022. Check out the band’s full tour itinerary below. Over the case of the tour, Bon Iver will be joined by a rotation cast of opening acts that include Dijon, Bonny Light Horseman, and Carm.

    As was the case with previous tours, Bon Iver will use each date of their upcoming outing to “highlight the work of different charitable partners, via Bon Iver’s own 2 A Billion campaign, raising support, awareness, and person-to-person connections in an effort to end gender inequity, domestic violence, and sexual abuse.”

    The tour’s launch will also coincide with the release of a 10th anniversary edition of Bon Iver’s sophomore album, Bon Iver, Bon Iver, on March 25th.

    Bon Iver 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/30 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre *
    04/01 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway *
    04/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway *
    04/03 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
    04/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
    04/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square *
    04/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *
    04/12 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park *
    04/14 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *
    04/15 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *
    06/03 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium **
    06/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE **
    06/07 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater **
    06/08 – Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Exposition **
    06/10 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point **
    06/11 – East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park **
    06/12 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! **
    06/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre **
    06/17 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park **
    06/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater **
    06/21 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION **
    06/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater **
    06/25 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit **
    10/16 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^
    10/19 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena ^
    10/20 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro ^
    10/24 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena ^
    10/25 – London, UK @ SSE Arena Wembley ^
    10/26 – London, UK @ SSE Arena Wembley
    10/31 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena ^
    11/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^
    11/03 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis ^
    11/05 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum ^
    11/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi ^
    11/09 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center ^
    11/11 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena ^

    * = w/ Dijon
    ** = w/ Bonny Light Horseman
    ^ = w/ Carm

