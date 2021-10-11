Bon Iver Share Previously Unreleased Versions of “Beth/Rest” and “Babys”: Stream

Bon Iver will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their self-titled sophomore album with a deluxe reissue of the Grammy-winning LP. The bonus material is pulled from Justin Vernon and Sean Carey’s 2011 4AD/Jagjaguwar Sessions at AIR Studios, and the band has today shared two of those tracks: “Beth/Rest” and “Babys.”

The AIR Studios sessions saw the Bon Iver members stripping back the layered sounds of Bon Iver, Bon Iver and restructuring them for piano. Thus, that glorious ’80s melodrama of the album version of “Beth/Rest” becomes a more grounded and cooler drama. Meanwhile, “Babys,” a cut from Bon Iver’s 2009 Blood Bank EP, is already based on keys; here, however, Vernon and Carey slow the tempo down a tick, allowing the song’s emotionality to settle in. Take a listen to both tracks below.

The Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition) compiles all five songs from the AIR Studios — 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session, the others being “Hinnom, TX,” “Wash.,” and a cover of Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” Due out January 14th, 2022, the reissue features an embossed version of Eric Timothy Carlson’s original cover art, white vinyl, and an essay by Phoebe Bridgers. Pre-orders are going on now.

Advertisement

Related Video

In further celebration of the album’s anniversary, Bon Iver have scheduled a pair of shows at Los Angeles’ YouTube theater recreating the original touring production. Tickets for the October 22nd and 23rd special gigs (as well as Bon Iver’s upcoming European tour dates) are available via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement