Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bon Iver Share Previously Unreleased Versions of “Beth/Rest” and “Babys”: Stream

Taken from the upcoming 10th anniversary reissue of Bon Iver, Bon Iver

bon iver bon iver beth rest air studios 4ad jagjaguwar session reissue 10th anniversary
Bon Iver, photo by Nina Corcoran
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 11, 2021 | 11:45am ET

    Bon Iver will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their self-titled sophomore album with a deluxe reissue of the Grammy-winning LP. The bonus material is pulled from Justin Vernon and Sean Carey’s 2011 4AD/Jagjaguwar Sessions at AIR Studios, and the band has today shared two of those tracks: “Beth/Rest” and “Babys.”

    The AIR Studios sessions saw the Bon Iver members stripping back the layered sounds of Bon Iver, Bon Iver and restructuring them for piano. Thus, that glorious ’80s melodrama of the album version of “Beth/Rest” becomes a more grounded and cooler drama. Meanwhile, “Babys,” a cut from Bon Iver’s 2009 Blood Bank EP, is already based on keys; here, however, Vernon and Carey slow the tempo down a tick, allowing the song’s emotionality to settle in. Take a listen to both tracks below.

    The Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition) compiles all five songs from the AIR Studios — 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session, the others being “Hinnom, TX,” “Wash.,” and a cover of Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” Due out January 14th, 2022, the reissue features an embossed version of Eric Timothy Carlson’s original cover art, white vinyl, and an essay by Phoebe Bridgers. Pre-orders are going on now.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In further celebration of the album’s anniversary, Bon Iver have scheduled a pair of shows at Los Angeles’ YouTube theater recreating the original touring production. Tickets for the October 22nd and 23rd special gigs (as well as Bon Iver’s upcoming European tour dates) are available via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

jeff tweedy c'mon america ur 60 unsent sub pop singles club stream

Jeff Tweedy Shares "C'mon America" and "UR-60 Unsent" for Sub Pop Singles Club: Stream

October 11, 2021

tank and the bangas big freedia big single music video watch stream

Tank and the Bangas Tap Big Freedia for New Single "Big": Stream

October 9, 2021

barcade atmosphere aesop rock mf doom stream word music video video game

Atmosphere Invite MF DOOM and Aesop Rock to the "Barcade" on New Song: Stream

October 8, 2021

dwayne johnson tech n9ne face off stream rapping rock rap

Rapping Rock: Dwayne Johnson Spits Bars on New Tech N9ne Song "Face Off": Stream

October 8, 2021

 

Nandi Bushell and Roman Morello climate song

Nandi Bushell and Tom Morello's Son Roman Team Up for Climate-Action Song "The Children Will Rise Up": Stream

October 8, 2021

mick jenkins contact new single album elephant in the room stream

Mick Jenkins Announces New Album Elephant in the Room, Shares "Contacts": Stream

October 8, 2021

conway the machine piano love new single shady records stream

Conway the Machine Shares New Single "Piano Love": Stream

October 8, 2021

Angel Haze Shares New Single "The Altar": Stream

October 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bon Iver Share Previously Unreleased Versions of "Beth/Rest" and "Babys": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale