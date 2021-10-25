Menu
Brandi Carlile Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Including shows at Red Rocks, the Greek Theatre, and Madison Square Garden.

Brandi Carlile 2022 tour dates
Brandi Carlile, photo by Ben Kaye
October 25, 2021 | 12:21pm ET

    On the heels of her appearance on Saturday Night Live, Brandi Carlile has announced a series of high-profile headlining concerts in 2022.

    In support of her latest album, In These Silent Days, Carlile will play shows at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA; the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles; TD Garden in Boston; and Madison Square Garden in New York City. She’ll also play two nights each at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheatre and Red Rocks in Morrison, CO. Check out the full itinerary below.

    Over the course of her tour, Carlile will be joined by a rotating cast of opening acts, including Brittany Howard, Lucius, Indigo Girls, and Allison Russell, among others.

    A ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, October 28th, with a general on-sale taking place the following day. Tickets will be available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

    Brandi Carlile 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    11/06 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall
    02/01-05 — Riviera Maya, MX @ Girls Just Wanna Weekend
    04/22 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Moon Crush 2022
    04/29 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival
    06/11 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre *
    06/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre †
    07/08 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre ‡
    07/09 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre ‡
    07/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center +
    08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #
    08/18 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion §
    09/09 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~
    09/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre §
    10/21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^
    10/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

    * = w/ Sarah McLachlan, Lucius, and Celisse
    † = w/ guest Lucius
    ‡ = w/ Indigo Girls, Celisse, an Lucius
    + = w/ Lake Street Dive and Celisse
    # = w/ DeFranco and Celisse
    § = w/ Indigo Girls and Allison Russell
    ~ = w/ Lucius and Allison Russell
    ^ = w/ Brittany Howard

