Brandi Carlile Makes Saturday Night Live Debut: Watch

Some 18 years into her brilliant career, Brandi Carlile finally got her turn as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest. The six-time Grammy Award winner supported her latest album, In These Silent Days, by performing “Broken Horses” and “Right On Time.” Watch replays of both below.

Carlile appeared opposite host SNL alumnus and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, whose return to Studio 8H was well worth the wait. Together, the Sudeikis-Carlile combo made for a standout episode in SNL’s still-young 47th season.

Carlile has yet to announce a proper tour in support of In These Silent Days, but has spent plenty of time on stage as of late. In addition to playing SNL, she recently shared the stage with both Pearl Jam and the surviving members of Soundgarden, and covered Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock.” Speaking of Soundgarden, she’s also offered to front the band if they ever decide to head back on tour.

