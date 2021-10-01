Brandi Carlile Offers to Front Soundgarden on Tour

Brandi Carlile has made it known she would love to tour as the singer of Soundgarden should the opportunity arise.

During an appearance on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast to promote her new album In These Silent Days, Carlile said she “would make the time” to serve as the grunge band’s singer. “I am such a Chris Cornell fan,” the singer-songwriter said about Soundgarden’s late frontman. “I loved him so much. I was so devastated when he left us.”

Carlile has collaborated with the remaining members of Soundgarden on several occasions. In January 2019, she joined Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd, and Matt Cameron on stage for “Black Hole Sun” during a massive tribute to Cornell. She also teamed up with the trio to record new versions of “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching with My Good Eye Closed” for a Record Store Day 12-inch last year.

More recently, Carlile reunited with the band in August during her concert at Gorge Amphitheatre in their shared home state of Washington. Revisit their performances below.

According to Rolling Stone, a spokesperson for Soundgarden declined to comment on the possibility of Carlile fronting the band. Based on their natural chemistry together, we shouldn’t be surprised if Carlile’s dream comes to life.

