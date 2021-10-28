Brandi Carlile, Car Seat Headrest, Bon Iver, and More Tours on Sale This Week

After a new album drops, those of us who love concerts are used to standing by for several months to see those tunes played live. But the pandemic has added additional time to the wait, and this week sees several marquee artists prepping tours for projects that came out more than a year ago.

Bon Iver managed to pack in a few dates in North America and Asia after the release of his 2019 album i, i, and starting in 2022 he’ll pick up where he left off. Car Seat Headrest and YUNGBLUD will be touring in support of 2020 albums, but Nick Mason has them all beat, and his new band Saucerful of Secrets will be performing classic cuts from his old band Pink Floyd that few people in the audience will have ever heard live. The exception to the trend this week is rising artist SASAMI, whose sophomore album, Squeeze, drops in February. Read more below.

Brandi Carlile: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Brandi Carlile’s 2022 US tour will be in support of her latest album, In These Silent Days. Stretching from June through October, there will be a rotating cast of opening acts, including Brittany Howard, Lucius, Indigo Girls, and Allison Russell.

Car Seat Headrest: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Car Seat Headrest’s 2022 North American tour in support of their 2020’s Making a Door Less Open will span from March through May. Bartees Strange will join as support for the majority of the dates.

Bon Iver: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Bon Iver’s 2022 US amphitheater tour comes in support of the band’s latest album, i, i. and runs from late March to June. Justin Vernon will be backed by Sean Carey, Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan, and Andy Fitzpatrick.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets are embarking on a 2022 North American tour taking place in January and February. It will see the founding Pink Floyd member revisiting his legendary band’s early material.

YUNGBLUD Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

YUNGBLUD’s 2022 North American tour spans from January through March and will see him play in support of 2020’s Weird! UPSAHL will serve as an opening act.

SASAMI Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

SASAMI’s 2022 US tour takes place in March and April following the release of her upcoming album, Squeeze. It will make stops in cities like Atlanta, Brooklyn, and San Francisco before closing out in Los Angeles.