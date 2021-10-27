Brandi Carlile Performs “You and Me on the Rock” on Ellen: Watch

Brandi Carlile’s new song “You and Me on the Rock,” is about building her life around her wife and found family, and so it makes sent that she performed the track on The Ellen Degeneres Show surrounded by a community of artists.

The twins Tim and Phil Hanseroth aren’t just Carlile’s co-songwriters and collaborators of over 15 years, they are literal family, with Phil having married her younger sister Tiffany. Together the Hanseroth’s handled bass and acoustic guitar, while Carlile was accompanied by Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, the two lead singers of Lucius and the most in-demand backup singers of recent memory. Carlile stood smiling at the center of it all, dressed in a velvety magenta blazer and pants that could have doubled as a Vegas wedding suit. Check out “You and Me on the Rock” below.

“You and Me on the Rock” is off Carlile’s excellent new album In These Silent Days. Last weekend she made her Saturday Night Live debut, and next year she’ll be heading on tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday, and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.

