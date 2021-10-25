Menu
Brendan Fraser Cast as Villain Firefly in Batgirl Movie

He'll face off against Leslie Grace in the title role

brendan fraser batgirl hbo max firefly movie villain bad guy
Brendan Fraser (photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage) and Firefly (DC Comics)
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
October 25, 2021 | 3:52pm ET

    The DC Extended Universe is at the forefront of the Fraserssance. Already with a starring role on Doom Patrol, Brendan Fraser has now joined the cast of Batgirl as the villainous Firefly (via Deadline).

    Fraser will face off against Leslie Grace as the title heroine in the upcoming HBO Max feature. Firefly, aka Garfield Lynns, is one of the most enduring members of the Bat-Family’s Rogues Gallery. He’s also a pretty straightforward bad guy, as far as the typical Gotham psychopaths are concerned: He’s a pyromaniac who uses a fireproof flight suit to zip around setting blazes with the attached flamethrower, napalm bombs, and in some instances even a superheated plasma sword.

    Batgirl is coming from Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, with a script from Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey). Jacob Scipio (who incidentally appeared in the Bad Boys sequel) also recently joined the cast in an unspecified role. J.K. Simmons is reportedly onboard as well, reprising his role as Commission Gordon from Zack Snyder’s Justice League; that character is the father of Grace’s Batgirl, Barbara Gordon, tying this film directly to the Snyder-Verse as opposed to Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

    Related Video

    It’s the latest career move in what’s turning into a big year for Fraser. With Doom Patrol in the midsts of its third season, the veteran actor has also been cast in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming The Whale, and he’ll co-star opposite Leonardo DiCapprio and Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

