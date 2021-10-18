BTS’ SUGA Remixes Coldplay Collaboration “My Universe”: Stream

Last month, Coldplay further cemented their status as one of the biggest bands active today when they collaborated with K-pop phenoms BTS on the track “My Universe.” And as if that weren’t enough, the two acts have today unveiled a remix of the song by none other than BTS’ SUGA.

As expected of anything with BTS’ name attached, “My Universe” has already made history as the first No. 1 hit by two co-billed lead groups on the Billboard Hot 100. Now with rapper SUGA’s production, the kaleidoscopic tune boasts a new tropical house flair that calls to mind pool parties and beach flings — even as the temperatures outside cool down.

“I’m thrilled to be able to work together with Coldplay, who I’ve admired since I was a kid, and honored to be a part of this remix,” SUGA said in a statement. Listen to his remix of “My Universe” below.

Last weekend, Coldplay shared their ninth studio album Music of the Spheres, which boasts production from Swedish hitmaker Max Martin. They’ll take the new music on the road during their upcoming international stadium tour, which kicks off in March 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster. In the meantime, you can revisit our list of Coldplay’s 10 best songs.

Meanwhile, BTS fans can catch the group live during a series of special concerts in Los Angeles, California taking place in late November and early December. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.

