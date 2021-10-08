Menu
BTS Taught Megan Thee Stallion the “Butter” Hand Choreography at Their First In-Person Meeting: Watch

The rapper couldn't hold in how happy she was to work with the idols

megan thee stallion bts meet in person
Megan Thee Stallion and BTS (YouTube)
October 8, 2021 | 2:48pm ET

    BTS recently met up with Megan Thee Stallion and taught the collaborator some intense hand choreography. During the casual rooftop hang, the rapper gushed about getting to work with the K-pop idols on the remix to their No. 1 hit “Butter.”

    “I was so happy and I was so grateful,” she tells the boy band in a clip posted to the BANGTANTV YouTube channel. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I had already told my managers, I was like, ‘I wanna do something with BTS.’ And then when it came up, I was like, ‘They know me?’ I was so happy!”

    Megan also revealed at the meeting that she has major ideas in mind should she get a second chance to collaborate with the band. “Like, whenever we do another song, I feel like we gotta do it big, we gotta do the video. Yeah, it’s gon’ be epic,” she says, much to the delight of the septet.

    Later, the artists decide to create a clip for TikTok or Instagram Reels, which involves BTS teaching Megan a complex series of hand gestures set to the newest version of “Butter.” After numerous takes and more than one angle, the pals nail the filming process and proceed to take photos together. Watch BTS and Megan The Stallion’s in-person meeting after the jump.

    In the wake of “Butter,” BTS have also teamed up with Coldplay on their new collaborative single “My Universe” and its accompanying, intergalactic music video. In addition to addressing the United Nations General Assembly, the idols also announced an upcoming run of stadium shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium set for later this year. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

    Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion brought the fire to her unforgettable set on Day 2 of Governors Ball at the end of September, and was also enlisted by Lil Nas X for highlight “Dolla Sign Slime” off his debut album Montero. Tickets to her tour dates are also available through Ticketmaster.

    Editor's Note: Keep up with all things BTS by listening to our Stanning BTS podcast. Also be sure to pick up the new Iconic ARMY Stanning BTS T-shirt.

