Built to Spill Announce 2021-2022 West Coast Tour Dates

The veteran indie rock band has also signed with Sub Pop Records in anticipation of a new studio album

Built to Spill, photo by Heather Kaplan
October 7, 2021 | 5:57pm ET

    Built to Spill are ready to hit the road. Today, the indie rock band headed by Doug Martsch announced their first slate of tour dates for 2022 — with a little bit of 2021 as well.

    The veteran alt rockers will actually kick off the West Coast jaunt ahead of the turn of the year with four shows in Washington and Oregon. Following that quartet of December dates, the tour picks back up on January 26th and 27th with two back-to-back performances at The Crocodile in Seattle.

    From there, the trio will make stops up and down the Pacific Coast — often with dual dates in multiple cities — including Portland, Sacramento, Las Vegas, San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Openers along the way include Team Dresch, Prism Bitch, Dinosaur Jr., Oh, Rose, and Itchy Kitty.

    Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, October 8th via Ticketmaster.

    Alongside today’s tour announcement, Built to Spill have announced their signing to Sub Pop Records. According to a press release, the band plans to release a new album sometime in 2022.

    Back in January, Martsch’s short-lived side project Boise Cover Band shared their rendition of “Ashes to Ashes,” the lead single off David Bowie’s 1980 album Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps). Meanwhile, in June 2020, Built to Spill unveiled their tribute album dedicated to Daniel Johnston after serving as the backing band for the late singer’s final tour.

    Built to Spill 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    12/16 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox at the Market *
    12/17 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall *
    12/18 — Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theatre *
    12/19 — Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom at Elks Temple*
    01/26 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile ^ !
    01/27 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile ^ !
    01/29 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^ !
    01/30 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^ $
    01/31 — Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall ^ ! $
    02/02 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlows ^ $
    02/03 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory ^ $
    02/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl ^ #
    02/05 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s (Outdoors) ^ $
    02/07 — San Diego, CA @ Belly Up ^ $
    02/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex ^ $
    02/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex ^ $
    02/10 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre ^ $
    02/11 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^ $
    02/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^ $

    * = w/ Team Dresch
    ^ = w/ Prism Bitch
    # = w/ Dinosaur Jr.
    ! = w/ Oh, Rose
    $ = w/ Itchy Kitty

