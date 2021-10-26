Car Seat Headrest Announce 2022 North American Tour

Car Seat Headrest are hitting the road. After a long break due to the pandemic, Will Toledo and his indie rock group are set to tour North America in 2022. Check out the complete list of dates below.

The 34-date jaunt, which they’re calling “The Car Seat Headrest Masquerade Tour,” will kick off on March 16th in St. Paul, Minnesota. From there, Car Seat Headrest will perform live in major cities like Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, Austin, Atlanta, Seattle, and Los Angeles, among countless others, before wrapping up on May 22nd in Vancouver, Canada. You can buy tickets for the tour over at Ticketmaster.

A detail that makes this announcement even more thrilling is that Bartees Strange, the indie rock newcomer behind one of the best albums of last year and helped save independent venues during the pandemic, will join the majority of the tour dates as an opener. Rounding out the bill are Seattle rockers Floral Tattol.

fans will also have the opportunity to pick up a limited-edition tour-only CD of their recent digital-only releases, MADLO: Influences and MADLO: Remixes.

“You are formally invited to a venue near you to partake in The CAR SEAT HEADREST MASQUERADE TOUR for a night of music, dancing, and identity loss,” the band wrote in a statement. “We are deeply excited to crawl out of our pit and onto the spot lit stage once more. For a few hours on a spring night, you too can slip out of your mind and into the ever-changing shared world of the theater.”

“We ask that you wear a mask (you know which kind) and invite you to accouter yourself in whatever further costumery you please,” they continued. “Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test will be required. At some venues only proof of vaccine will be accepted — check your local venue to receive details.”

Last year, Car Seat Headrest celebrate the rollout of their most recent full-length LP by playing an intimate rendition of “Can’t Cool Me Down” from the inside of a cramped bedroom and opened up about the alternate personas driving the album in an exclusive interview.

Car Seat Headrest 2022 Tour Dates:

03/16 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater #

03/17 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater #

03/18 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater #

03/20 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic #

03/22 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

03/25 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA #

03/26 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues #

03/27 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre #

03/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

03/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

04/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall #

04/02 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem #

04/04 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater #

04/05 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

04/07 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

04/08 — Columbia, SC @ The Senate #

04/09 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle #

04/10 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl #

04/22 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater

04/23 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

04/24 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theater #

04/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades #

04/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/29 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

04/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

05/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/04 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater #

05/05 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

05/06 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #

05/07 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater #

05/08 — Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC

05/10 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

05/11 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre #

05/20 — Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom %

# = w/ Bartees Strange

% = w/ Floral Tattoo