Charli XCX Rises from the Grave for “Good Ones” Performance on Fallon: Watch

If Charli XCX died at the end of the “Good Ones” music video, she was resurrected for her performance of the single on Fallon.

Appearing as the in-studio musical guest on Wednesday night, the British pop star delivered her latest track from a makeshift graveyard — it is spooky season, after all. Backed by a two-piece band (that, frankly, looked like zombies without the makeup), Charli XCX opened the performance by crawling out of her own grave. From there, it was as dark and sexy as the song’s official visuals, fitting it right into this “ultra pop star” era of Charli.

Watch Charli XCX perform “Good Ones” on Fallon below.

The single mark’s Charli XCX’s first new material since last year’s excellent lockdown album How I’m Feeling Now. Where that effort was filled with vulnerable pop tunes fit for the time, Charli promises she’s “unlocked this kind of ultimate top-tier level” of “fame, glamour, inner demons, and global hits” for this new one.

The record will be her final release under the Warner contract she signed 13 years ago at the age of 16. A formal due date hasn’t been revealed, but Charli has teased March 18th of next year.