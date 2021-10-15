Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Chelsea Cutler on “Weaving Joy” Into Her Sophomore Album When I Close My Eyes

The singer-songwriter on her writing process and finding inspiration

Chelsea Cutler Interview
Photo by Lauren Tepfer, Illustration by Steven Fiche
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mary Siroky
Follow
October 15, 2021 | 10:30am ET

    “I’m the kind of person that’s always acted on emotion more than rationality,” Chelsea Cutler, wrapped in a cozy gray hoodie, is telling Consequence by Zoom.

    She’s in a hotel room after a long day of travel, the latest of many in her string of shows with Quinn XCII, and is in the midst of endorsing Taylor Jenkins Reid’s buzzy novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

    “I think as you start growing up, you realize acting on emotion isn’t always the best thing. Then I read this book and was like, never mind — emotions are great.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Cutler is 24 years old, and her career thus far is proof of the idea that emotions are great — they’ve certainly been instrumental to the process of creating the songs that have drawn in so many listeners. Her debut album, How to Be Human, was released in early 2020. Her sophomore record, When I Close My Eyes, has now arrived — and if there was any pressure around releasing her follow-up, she’s not feeling it.

    “There were no expectations for a release date, so we just made music that we liked,” she explains. “At the end of eighteen months of quarantining, there was an album.”

    Advertisement

    Cutler is part of an unofficial cohort of sorts of bedroom-pop peers: her frequent collaborators include Jeremy Zucker (who she partnered with for two EPs), recent tourmate Quinn XCII, emotional balladeer Alexander23, and producer and DJ Ayokay.

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

Eric Nam Interview

Eric Nam Returns With "I Don't Know You Anymore" and Teases His Upcoming Album: "It's A Very Real Emotion"

October 15, 2021

BLACKSTARKIDS puppies album stream track by track

BLACKSTARKIDS Break Down Their Debut Album Puppies Forever Track By Track: Exclusive

October 15, 2021

Rob Halford of Judas Priest cancer battle

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Quietly Battled Cancer During the Pandemic

October 15, 2021

ENHYPEN Dimension Dilemma interview

ENHYPEN on Their New Album Dimension: Dilemma: “It’s Our Exploration of Self-Identity”

October 14, 2021

 

Remi Wolf Interview

Artist of the Month Remi Wolf on Debut Album Juno: "I Have This Annoying Need To Excel"

October 13, 2021

Alice Cooper Audible Memoir

Alice Cooper on His New Audio Memoir, the Legacy of "School's Out," and Who Should Play Him in a Movie

October 7, 2021

Tenacious D on Dave Grohl and Nirvana

Tenacious D on the Impact of Nirvana and Their Kinship with "Best Drummer Alive" Dave Grohl

October 6, 2021

paris texas Red Hand Akimbo track by track stream

Paris Texas Break Down New EP Red Hand Akimbo Track by Track: Exclusive

October 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Chelsea Cutler on "Weaving Joy" Into Her Sophomore Album When I Close My Eyes

Menu Shop Search Sale