Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

CHVRCHES Release Screen Violence: Director’s Cut: Stream

Featuring three new songs

chvrches screen violence deluxe edition directors cut
CHVRCHES, photo by Sebastian Mlynarski and Kevin J Thomson
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 29, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    CHVRCHES have released a deluxe edition of their latest album Screen Violence via Glassnote Records. Stream it below.

    Screen Violence: Director’s Cut features three new tracks “originally intended to be included on the release” of the original LP, the band revealed in a tweet ahead of the unveiling. They’re titled: “Killer,” “Bitter End,” and “Screaming.”

    The standard edition of Screen Violence dropped in August. The Scottish trio recently opened up to Consequence about recording the album during he pandemic, as well as what it was like working with Robert Smith and horror king John Carpenter in a separate sit-down for Kyle Meredith With… 

    Advertisement

    Last month, the synth-pop act recorded a cover of Avril Lavigne’s 2002 single “I’m With You” for Apple Music’s Home Session along with a live rendition of Screen Violence album cut “California.” They also covered Gerard McMahon’s “Cry Little Sister” for Netflix kids movie Nightbooks starring Krysten Ritter, Winslow Fegley, and Lidya Jewett.

    Next month, CHVRCHES will kick off a supporting North American tour. You can get tickets here.

    Advertisement

    Screen Violence: Director’s Cut Artwork:

    chvrches screen violence director's cut deluxe edition artwork

    Screen Violence: Director’s Cut Tracklist:
    01. Asking for a Friend
    02. He Said She Said
    03. California
    04. Violent Delights
    05. How Not to Drown (feat. Robert Smith)
    06. Final Girl
    07. Good Girls
    08. Lullabies
    09. Nightmares
    10. Better If You Don’t
    11. Killer
    12. Screaming
    13. Bitter End

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

the war on drugs share new album i don't live here anymore stream

The War on Drugs Share New Album I Don't Live Here Anymore: Stream

October 29, 2021

jay-z kid cudi guns go bang new song the harder they fall netflix stream

JAY-Z and Kid Cudi Fire Off New Song "Guns Go Bang": Stream

October 29, 2021

tori amos ocean to ocean new album stream

Tori Amos Unveils New Album Ocean to Ocean: Stream

October 29, 2021

mastodon teardrinker video

Mastodon Release Hushed and Grim, First New Album in Four Years: Stream

October 29, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

CHVRCHES Release Screen Violence: Director's Cut: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale