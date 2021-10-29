CHVRCHES Release Screen Violence: Director’s Cut: Stream

CHVRCHES have released a deluxe edition of their latest album Screen Violence via Glassnote Records. Stream it below.

Screen Violence: Director’s Cut features three new tracks “originally intended to be included on the release” of the original LP, the band revealed in a tweet ahead of the unveiling. They’re titled: “Killer,” “Bitter End,” and “Screaming.”

The standard edition of Screen Violence dropped in August. The Scottish trio recently opened up to Consequence about recording the album during he pandemic, as well as what it was like working with Robert Smith and horror king John Carpenter in a separate sit-down for Kyle Meredith With…

Last month, the synth-pop act recorded a cover of Avril Lavigne’s 2002 single “I’m With You” for Apple Music’s Home Session along with a live rendition of Screen Violence album cut “California.” They also covered Gerard McMahon’s “Cry Little Sister” for Netflix kids movie Nightbooks starring Krysten Ritter, Winslow Fegley, and Lidya Jewett.

Next month, CHVRCHES will kick off a supporting North American tour. You can get tickets here.

Screen Violence: Director’s Cut Artwork:

Screen Violence: Director’s Cut Tracklist:

01. Asking for a Friend

02. He Said She Said

03. California

04. Violent Delights

05. How Not to Drown (feat. Robert Smith)

06. Final Girl

07. Good Girls

08. Lullabies

09. Nightmares

10. Better If You Don’t

11. Killer

12. Screaming

13. Bitter End

