Punk legends Circle Jerks are beefing up their first tour in more than a decade with a new Spring 2022 North American leg. The new dates come in addition to previously announced fall and winter legs.

Circle Jerks had originally planned to tour extensively in 2020 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their landmark debut album, 1980’s Group Sex, but were forced to postpone the dates due to the pandemic. A couple of postponements later, the band now has a full itinerary of more than 50 shows scheduled over the next several months.

Having just played the Punk Rock Bowling festival in Las Vegas, Circle Jerks will play three shows later this month in the Southwest, followed by an East Coast run in December and a West Coast jaunt in February and early March.

The newly announced leg will see the band traveling across North America. The outing begins March 17th in Salt Lake City, Utah, and then heads to the East Coast before turning around and wrapping up May 13th at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Joining Circle Jerks on the spring leg will be fellow hard-core punk veterans 7Seconds, who are reuniting for the first time in five years, and Negative Approach, who will also support the earlier legs.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale this Friday (October 8th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales starting on Thursday. See Circle Jerks’ full itinerary below.

Circle Jerks 2021-2022 North American Tour Dates:

10/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre #

10/29 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre #

10/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren #

12/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage *

12/11 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva *

12/12 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

12/14 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club *

12/15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly *

12/17 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *

12/18 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live *

12/19 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room *

02/18 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park #

02/19 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues #

02/20 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre #

02/22 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre #

02/23 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst #

02/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore #

02/26 – Sacramento @ Ace of Spades #

02/27 – Reno, NV @ Clutch Cargo #

03/01 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory #

03/02 – Bend, OR @ Midtown #

03/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom #

03/05 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO #

03/06 – Portland, OR @ Roseland #

03/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Grand Room Complex !

03/19 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre !

03/21 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada !

03/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag !

03/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave !

03/25 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic !

03/26 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall !

03/28 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom !

03/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls !

03/30 – House of Blues @ Cleveland, OH !

04/01 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix !

04/02 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre !

04/03 – Quebec City, QC @ L’Imperial Bell !

04/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground !

04/07 – Boston, MA @ Paradise !

04/08 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony !

04/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA !

04/14 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza !

04/16 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat !

04/19 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel !

04/21 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl !

04/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade !

04/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s Uptown !

04/26 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk !

04/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger !

04/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak !

05/01 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater !

05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium !^

# = w/ Adolescents & Negative Approach

* = w/ Municipal Waste & Negative Approach

! = w/ 7Seconds & Negative Approach

^ = w/ The Bouncing Souls