Circle Jerks have postponed a run of Halloween concerts due to a case of COVID-19 within the band’s crew.

Dates in Albuquerque, New Mexico (October 27th), Tucson, Arizona (October 29th), and Phoenix, Arizona (October 30th) have been postponed. Adolescents and Negative Approach were also on the bill.

Circle Jerks took to Facebook to inform fans of the unfortunate news, which has become all too common as bands have commenced touring during the pandemic. The statement read:

“Due to a positive COVID-19 test within our touring entourage, for the safety of all concerned, we must sadly postpone our shows in Albuquerque on Oct. 27, Tucson on Oct. 29, and Phoenix on Oct. 30. We will do our best to announce rescheduling of these dates as early as possible this week. All tickets will be honored at the rescheduled shows. For those who cannot attend, refunds will be issued at point of purchase. Thanks and stay tuned!”

So far, Circle Jerks’ December run of shows is still on. That leg kicks off December 10th in Baltimore and wraps up on December 19th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After a holiday break, the trek picks up again on February 18th in San Diego with a recently announced 2022 leg. Tickets for both legs are available via Ticketmaster.

The extensive outing marks Circle Jerks’ first tour in more than a decade. The band also recently appeared at the 2021 edition of the Punk Rock Bowling festival.

See Circle Jerks’ Facebook post concerning the postponements below.

