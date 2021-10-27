In the Event We’re All Still Alive, Coachella Will Remain in Indio Through 2050

It’s hard to imagine what the world will look like in 2050, let alone the music industry, but if Elon Musk hasn’t jettisoned all off to Mars by then, fans of Coachella can rest easy knowing that the festival will still have a permanent home here on planet Earth.

According to Billboard, Goldenvoice has struck a deal with Indio, California to keep Coachella and its sister country music festival, Stagecoach, at the Empire Polo Club through the year 2050.

As part of the agreement, Goldenvoice will assume year-around operations of the festival’s site, and be permitted to host two additional large scale music festivals on the site each year, Billboard adds. Previously, Goldenvoice staged the classic rock festival Desert Trip at the Empire Polo Club in 2016.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Goldenvoice has had a unique relationship with Empire Polo Club for over twenty-five years. It is a privilege to now take over the operations of the venue and we look forward to continuing to build upon the special history that has been established there,” said Coachella founder Paul Tollett in a statement.

Following a two-year pause due to the pandemic, Coachella is set to return in April 2022 for a two-weekend festival featuring Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Swedish House Mafia at the top of the bill. Taking place the weekend after Coachella, next year’s edition of Stagecoach promises performances from Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, and Smokey Robinson, among others.